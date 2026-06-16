ARNICARE® BY BOIRON PARTNERS WITH FORMER MLS STAR SÉBASTIEN LE TOUX TO SPOTLIGHT PERFORMANCE RECOVERY

Brand to host media and influencers at MetLife Stadium during France vs. Senegal match as recovery takes center stage during soccer's biggest moment

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global attention turns to North America for FIFA World Cup 2026, Arnicare by Boiron, the No. 1 Arnica muscle pain relief brand, is teaming up with former MLS standout Sébastien Le Toux to spotlight the recovery routines long trusted by professional soccer players around the world.

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As part of the partnership, Le Toux is helping introduce a new generation of athletes and active consumers to the arnica-based pain relief products he uses as part of his recovery routine for sore muscles and stiffness. Growing up in France, Le Toux was introduced to Arnica, the active ingredient in Arnicare, at a young age. Today he continues to recommend Arnicare today as part of an active lifestyle.

To celebrate the partnership, Arnicare by Boiron will host media and influencers at MetLife Stadium during today's FIFA World Cup 2026 France vs. Senegal match. Le Toux will appear alongside Boiron Global CEO Pascal Houdayer and Boiron USA President and CEO Janick Boudazin to discuss recovery culture in professional soccer and the growing interest in integrative wellness and homeopathic pain relief options.

"Arnica was something I grew up with in France because of my mother," said Le Toux. " When I was playing professionally in the U.S., these kinds of products weren't always easy to find the way they are today. Now, whether I'm coaching, training or staying active, Arnicare has become part of my recovery routine and something I recommend to other athletes, trainers or coaches."

Arnicare has grown in a popularity in the U.S. as consumers increasingly seek homeopathic solutions for muscle pain, stiffness, swelling, bruising and recovery support.* Made with Arnica montana, the Arnicare line includes gels, creams, tablets, pellets and targeted solutions such as Arnicare Roll-On and Arnicare Leg Cramps PM, designed to support recovery without strong odors, dyes or parabens. Boiron also offers additional homeopathic medicines for joint and nerve pain as well as recovery support, including Arnica montana 30C, Hypericum perforatum 30C and Rhus Tox 30C.

"Sébastien has a genuine personal connection to Arnica that goes back to his childhood in France," said Boudazin. "As soccer takes over the U.S. this summer, we wanted consumers to hear from someone who understands the physical demands of the sport and the role recovery plays in staying active. His experience brings an authentic perspective to how athletes, trainers and active consumers think about recovery as part of their everyday routines."

Arnicare products are available nationwide at major retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Target and more. For more information, visit Arnicare.com.

About Boiron: Since 1932, Boiron has been sharing its passion for homeopathy with a holistic and ecological approach to medicine. Its vision of health care puts people at its center and seeks to improve the quality of their everyday lives. With a long history of unmatched quality and innovation, Boiron remains dedicated to producing the purest of medicines that respect human health and the environment. Find more information at BoironUSA.com.

*Claims based on traditional homeopathic practice, not accepted medical evidence. Not FDA evaluated. Always read and follow label directions.

SOURCE Boiron USA