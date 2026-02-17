FLU SEASON IS SURGING -- AND BOIRON'S OSCILLOCOCCINUM® IS TURNING A TRICKY NAME INTO A GIVE-BACK MOMENT

Boiron invites consumers to pronounce Oscillococcinum for a cause: matching a $5,000 donation rooted in the brand's values

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As flu cases reach record highs this season, Boiron USA is leaning into one of its flagship flu medicines to spark engagement during peak flu season. The initiative centers on Oscillococcinum's (Oscillo's) most talked-about quirks — its famously tricky pronunciation. The brand is inviting consumers to weigh in on how they pronounce "Oscillococcinum" for a chance to win a $5,000 cash prize. As part of the initiative, Boiron will match the prize money with a donation to One Tree Planted to support their mission toward global reforestation. Guided by its longstanding commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, the brand is proud to make this donation to help drive positive environmental impact.

"Oscillococcinum may be notoriously hard to pronounce, but it's easy to reach for when flu-like symptoms hit," says Kate Hill, director of marketing at Boiron. "This campaign is about meeting consumers where they are, having a little fun, and giving back while reinforcing Oscillo as a product people know, trust, and keep on hand during peak flu season."

With flu activity remaining elevated nationwide, Boiron's Oscillococcinum continues to see strong momentum as consumers look to be prepared at the first signs of flu-like symptoms. Known to help relieve body aches, headache, fever, chills, and fatigue*, Oscillo has long been a flu season staple — particularly as more consumers prioritize proactively storing wellness solutions.

"During an especially intense flu season, people are looking to be prepared at the first signs of flu-like symptoms," says Dr. Ken Redcross, a board-certified internal medicine physician. "Having options like Oscillococcinum on hand allows individuals to respond quickly when symptoms such as body aches, fatigue, or chills begin, which is why many consumers continue to keep it at their fingertips as part of their seasonal wellness routine."

Over the past two years, Oscillo has seen strong sales growth, reflecting a broader upward trend in the flu category as consumer demand continues to climb. This sustained momentum underscores Oscillo's growing relevance, and the trust consumers place in the product year after year.

With flu season showing no signs of slowing down, Boiron continues to champion Oscillo as a reliable option consumers can feel good about reaching for, whether they pronounce it correctly or not. Oscillococcinum is available at major retailers nationwide both online and in-store, including Target, Walmart, Walgreens, Amazon, and more. The contest is open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and D.C. who are age 18+ (19+ in AL and NE, 21+ in MS). For more information on how to enter the contest before 11:59:59 PM ET on 3/31/26, please visit https://oscillochallenge.com/.

About Boiron: Since 1932, Boiron has been sharing its passion for homeopathy with a holistic and ecological approach to medicine. Its vision of health care puts people at its center and seeks to improve the quality of their everyday lives. With a long history of unmatched quality and innovation, Boiron remains dedicated to producing the purest of medicines that respect human health and the environment. Find more information at BoironUSA.com.

*These "Uses" have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

About One Tree Planted: One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and environmental organizations to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to restore forests that have been degraded or deforested, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity habitat. Many projects have overlapping objectives that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at onetreeplanted.org.

SOURCE Boiron USA