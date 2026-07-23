Arnold & Itkin Secures $604 Million Verdict Over Deadly 18-Wheeler Crash

Dallas County jury holds freight broker C.H. Robinson accountable for hiring a trucking company with a track record of federal safety alerts — the first known verdict against the company since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for such claims

DALLAS, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arnold & Itkin has secured a $604 million verdict in Dallas County Court against freight giant C.H. Robinson, trucking company Lupus Superior, and its driver over a 2021 crash that killed three people and injured two others.

In March 2021, a Lupus Superior 18-wheeler plowed into stopped traffic on Interstate 20 in Mississippi, setting off a fiery six-vehicle pileup. Jennifer Lipe, Benjamin Brewer, and Rhoderick Coleman were trapped in their vehicles and died in the flames. All three left behind children. Rodney Hawkins and Gabrielle Broussard were injured in the crash. At trial, jurors learned that federal regulators had flagged Lupus Superior for unsafe driving for more than a year before the crash — and C.H. Robinson hired the company anyway. On the night of the crash, the driver told both companies he was too sick to keep driving. Instead of rescheduling the delivery, C.H. Robinson let him press on.

The jury found all three defendants negligent and held C.H. Robinson responsible for the majority of the verdict.

"No amount of money will replace the parents and spouses who burned to death in this horrible crash. But this verdict is a message to CH Robinson and the brokering industry that their dangerous practices are not acceptable," said Roland Christensen, attorney at Arnold & Itkin.

"C.H. Robinson refused to accept any responsibility for hiring a motor carrier with a long history of safety alerts — alerts that turned into reality when three people burned to death and others were injured," Christensen added. "We are very grateful to the jury for deliberating long and hard and holding C.H. Robinson accountable for its negligent hiring practices."

The verdict is the first against C.H. Robinson since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously in Montgomery v. Caribe Transport — another case involving C.H. Robinson — that families can hold freight brokers accountable for hiring unsafe trucking companies.

The case was tried by Arnold & Itkin attorneys Roland Christensen, Caj Boatright, Alec Paradowski, and Jonathan Mack, alongside Chris Simmons and Stephen Higdon of Dallas trial firm Lyons & Simmons, who served as local counsel.

About Arnold & Itkin LLP

Arnold & Itkin is a Houston personal injury law firm representing injured workers and their families nationwide. The firm handles cases involving truck accidents, offshore injuries, industrial accidents, plant and refinery accidents, and wrongful death. With more than $25 billion recovered in verdicts and settlements, Arnold & Itkin has secured record-breaking results on behalf of seriously injured workers against some of the largest leaders in every major industry.

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SOURCE Arnold & Itkin LLP