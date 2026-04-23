Arnold & Itkin Files Wrongful Death Claim for Hospital Pipeline Explosion

HOUSTON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arnold & Itkin has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of the family of a construction worker killed when a pipe exploded at an active hospital jobsite in Houston, Texas. The complaint alleges negligence and gross negligence against property and facility management companies Jones Lang LaSalle Services, Inc. and Jones Lang LaSalle – Central Texas, LLC; construction companies Tellepsen Corporation, Tellepsen Builders, L.P., Tellepsen Group, L.L.C., O'Donnell/Snider Construction, LLC, and McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.; painting and coatings contractor PPG Global, LLC; permitting firm Permit Us Now, LLC; and the victim's employer, Humphrey Company, Ltd.

On March 12, 2026, our plaintiff was on-site at the Harris Health Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital construction project in Houston when a pipe catastrophically failed and exploded. The injuries he sustained proved fatal. He is survived by his young children, their mother, and other family members who now face a future without him.

Construction remains one of the most dangerous industries in the United States. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, construction and extraction workers suffered 1,032 fatalities on the job in 2024 alone—a number that reflects the persistent cost of inadequate safety oversight on active worksites.

The complaint alleges that the defendants responsible for overseeing and executing work at the LBJ Hospital project failed to maintain safe job site conditions, failed to comply with applicable safety regulations and industry standards, failed to properly plan and supervise operations, and failed to warn of or remedy known hazards.

The petition further alleges that defendants acted with conscious indifference to the safety of workers on the project—conduct the lawsuit characterizes as gross negligence warranting exemplary damages.

The case is being handled by Arnold & Itkin Attorneys Jason Itkin, Noah Wexler, Trevor Courtney, and Shane Munton.

About Arnold & Itkin LLP

Arnold & Itkin is a Houston personal injury law firm representing injured workers and their families nationwide. The firm handles cases involving truck accidents, offshore injuries, industrial accidents, plant and refinery accidents, and wrongful death. With more than $25 billion recovered in verdicts and settlements, Arnold & Itkin has secured record-breaking results on behalf of seriously injured workers against some of the largest leaders in every major industry.

Media Contact

Aya Garfaoui

Arnold & Itkin LLP

[email protected]

SOURCE Arnold & Itkin LLP