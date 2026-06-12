ARQA's AI Innovation and CEO Leadership Recognized in 2026 Wealthies Awards

MIAMI, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARQA, a leading AI-native wealth management platform, has been named a finalist in two categories at the 2026 Wealth Management Industry Awards (the "Wealthies"). The company was recognized in the Technology Providers: Document Management category for its AI-Powered Data Extraction tool, while Haik Sahakyan, ARQA's Co-founder and CEO, was named a finalist for CEO of the Year.

The dual recognition highlights ARQA's product innovation and the leadership driving the company's vision forward. With its AI-native approach, ARQA helps wealth management firms operate with greater speed and scale by shifting from manual processes to AI-powered execution.

Last year, ARQA launched AI Workflows to automate multi-step processes across systems through intelligent AI agents. Recognized as the winner of the Disruptors category at the 2025 Wealth Management Industry Awards, ARQA brought AI-powered orchestration into the core of wealth management operations.

This year's recognition in the Document Management category highlights KorScript, ARQA's AI-powered data extraction layer behind that orchestration. Built to support firm-specific document workflows, KorScript retrieves documents from connected sources, extracts and structures data, supports AI-powered reconciliation, and delivers validated outputs into downstream systems and AI agent workflows.

"Everyone is talking about AI agents, but agents can't execute without reliable data," said Pete DiLorenzo, Co-founder of ARQA. "KorScript transforms documents into validated, structured data that AI agents can use to execute workflows, automate operations, and create real business value."

Beyond product innovation, the Wealth Management Industry Awards also recognized ARQA's leadership, naming Haik Sahakyan a finalist for CEO of the Year among technology providers.

"We are honored to be recognized in two categories, reflecting ARQA's growing impact across wealth management," said Haik Sahakyan, Co-founder and CEO of ARQA. "Our focus has always been on helping firms move from AI experimentation to AI execution so they can reduce repetitive work, connect fragmented systems, and operate with greater speed and scale. This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and our commitment to solving real operational challenges for wealth management firms."

Since the launch of its AI assistant in 2024, ARQA has continued to gain industry recognition for its AI-native approach to wealth management. In addition to its 2025 Wealth Management Industry Awards win in the Disruptors category, ARQA has been recognized as a Nasdaq Fintech Trailblazer Finalist, included in the AIFinTech100 and WealthTech100 lists, featured in the Morningstar Fintech Showcase, and more.

Now in its 12th year, the Wealth Management Industry Awards — widely known as the "Wealthies" — spotlights the companies and leaders shaping the future of financial advice, wealthtech, investment solutions and advisor growth.

A panel of judges made up of top names in the industry, led by Wealth Management director of editorial strategy and operations David Armstrong, chose the finalists and will determine the winners, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors. Winners will be announced at a gala and awards ceremony in New York City on September 10th.

"The scale and quality of this year's nominations reflect an industry that continues to evolve at an extraordinary pace," said David Armstrong, Managing Director of Editorial and Content Strategies for the Wealth Management Group at Informa. "What stood out to our judges was not just product innovation, but the growing sophistication around how firms are helping advisors operate, communicate, personalize advice and build sustainable businesses. The finalists represent a broad cross-section of organizations pushing the industry forward in meaningful ways."

About ARQA

ARQA is the AI-native wealth management platform that is on a mission to empower high-net-worth individuals, family offices, investment advisors, and institutions by delivering swift and insightful access to extensive information within their portfolios. ARQA's goal is to drive success through advanced and intelligent capabilities, ensuring our customers thrive in the ever-evolving financial landscape.

Learn more at www.arqa.ai.

About the Wealth Management Industry Awards

The Wealth Management Industry Awards recognize outstanding organizations and individuals supporting financial advisor success through innovation, leadership and service. Produced by the Wealth Management Group at Informa, the program honors achievement across technology, asset management, practice management, client service, marketing, leadership and advisor support.

About Wealth Management

Wealth Management, an Informa business, provides financial professionals with trusted news, research, events, and insights to help them build stronger relationships, improve their practices, and grow their businesses. Through digital media, live events, and industry research, Wealth Management connects the wealth ecosystem at every level.

Contact: Vanessa Vandenberg

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SOURCE ARQA