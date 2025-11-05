ARQA Launches AI Intelligent Agents Platform to Transform Wealth Management Operations

The new module unites process orchestration, intelligent AI agents, and enterprise platforms in a single AI native environment—helping financial firms operate faster, smarter, and at scale.

MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ARQA, the AI-native wealth management platform, today announced the launch of AI Workflows, a major addition to its product suite that brings AI powered orchestration to the core of wealth management operations. The new module enables financial professionals to automate multi-step processes through intelligent AI agents that interpret natural-language instructions and execute tasks across platforms.

Even as firms adopt new technologies, wealth management operations remain complex and fragmented, with many processes still handled manually—leading to operational bottlenecks, reduced efficiency, and limited scalability. ARQA Workflows is designed to change that by eliminating repetitive tasks, enabling real time decisions, and improving overall efficiency.

"Workflows takes AI beyond analysis and into execution," said Haik Sahakyan, Co-founder and CEO of ARQA. "It redefines the role of AI in wealth management—not as an add-on, but as the engine powering smarter, faster operations. The real value of AI lies in execution, where it manages the routine so firms can focus on clients."

Built with enterprise needs in mind, ARQA Workflows acts as the connective layer—bridging data silos, streamlining operations, and setting a new standard for AI-driven efficiency. Financial professionals can interact with data conversationally, and execute complex, multi-step processes across platforms in seconds. Its modular architecture allows institutions to integrate ARQA seamlessly into existing environments or deploy it as a complete solution.

"We built Workflows as the connective layer—not another silo," said Pete DiLorenzo, Co-founder at ARQA. "It's platform agnostic by design and orchestrates processes end-to-end through simple natural-language prompts."

Each Workflow operates as an intelligent AI agent that interprets plain-language instructions and orchestrates end-to-end processes across connected platforms, such as custodians, CRMs tools, document repositories and more. Human-in-the-loop oversight ensures teams can configure, review, and approve processes before they are automated. Once deployed, Workflows can run on predefined schedules, with built-in analytics to track efficiency and optimize performance over time. Users can also create shortcuts to instantly launch their most-used workflows.

ARQA's AI Workflows is already demonstrating measurable impact across enterprises. One of the leading U.S. broker-dealers used the platform to process thousands of account openings in just minutes—streamlining processes that previously took weeks. What once required months of manual human work to complete due to volume can now be done in just two days, making the process 15 times faster and driving a 95% gain in operational efficiency.

The launch of Workflows builds on ARQA's broader AI foundation, extending the company's capabilities and advancing its vision of AI-driven wealth management. It has already earned industry recognition, winning the Disruptors category at the 2025 Wealth Management Industry Awards for innovation in AI-powered operations, after being named a finalist in 2024. Previously, ARQA has also been named a finalist in the Nasdaq Trailblazer, Morningstar Fintech Showcase, the AIFintech100, and more—demonstrating ARQA's continued impact in advancing AI-driven innovation for the wealth management industry.

Discover AI Workflows at https://arqa.ai/workflows

About ARQA:

ARQA is an AI native wealth management platform transforming how advisors, firms, and institutions analyze portfolios, generate insights, and serve clients. Built from the ground up with AI at its core, ARQA allows users to interact with complex data in natural language, automate reporting, and surface real-time insights—instantly and intuitively. Its modular architecture supports both individual advisors and enterprise-level institutions, enabling seamless integration into existing tech stacks or full-stack adoption. By eliminating manual data wrangling and simplifying client communications, ARQA helps wealth managers operate with greater intelligence, efficiency, and scale. The platform is already trusted by leading financial advisors and firms who want to future-proof their practices and deliver next-generation service to clients. ARQA isn't just building AI features—it's redefining what it means to be AI-native in wealth management.

