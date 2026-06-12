ARROW INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS AND MACHINE SAFETY SPECIALISTS TO EXHIBIT COMPREHENSIVE MACHINE RISK ASSESSMENT AND SAFEGUARDING SOLUTIONS AT ASSP SAFETY 2026

Arrow Industrial Solutions and Machine Safety Specialists, Clarion Safety Systems' companies, will showcase industry-leading industrial safeguarding, compliance, and risk assessment capabilities at Booth 4464 during the upcoming ASSP Safety 2026 Professional Development Conference and Exposition.

MILFORD, Pa., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) Safety 2026 Conference and Exposition will feature a comprehensive showcase of machine risk assessment and safety capabilities from Arrow Industrial Solutions (Arrow) and Machine Safety Specialists (MSS), two Clarion Safety Systems' companies. The annual ASSP event takes place at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA from June 15-17, 2026.

Arrow and MSS will be exhibiting at Booth #4464. Together, the organizations offer full service machine risk assessment, safety auditing, compliance services, and fabrication to help high-risk manufacturing and industrial facilities protect personnel and satisfy regulatory requirements.

Machine safety violations and inadequate safeguarding remain among the top cited regulatory infractions across industrial sectors. Arrow and MSS representatives will be on-site to discuss practical considerations for implementing control-reliable guarding systems, executing rigorous risk assessments, and navigating complex regulatory frameworks—including OSHA 1910.212, ANSI B11, NFPA 79, and ISO 13849 standards.

As part of the Clarion Safety Systems family, Arrow bridges the gap between physical machine guarding and visual safety communication. By combining structural fabrication expertise with Clarion Safety's deep legacy in ANSI/ISO compliant safety labeling and MSS' advanced risk auditing, industrial facilities are provided a single, comprehensive ecosystem to mitigate liability and design out workplace hazards.

The ASSP Safety 2026 Conference and Exposition is the region's premier event for occupational safety and health professionals, drawing thousands of safety managers, design engineers, compliance officers, and risk management specialists from across the globe. Attendees visit the expo to discover current and emerging workplace safety technologies, peer-reviewed best practices, and innovative engineering controls.

Visitors to the ASSP Safety 2026 Conference and Expo are encouraged to stop by Booth #4464 to meet the Arrow and MSS team, view safeguarding examples, and discuss risk assessment and compliance strategies for their specific machinery and facilities.

Contact Clarion Safety to learn more about the companies' machine safeguarding services, risk assessment capabilities, or opportunities for media and collaboration at the event.

ABOUT ARROW INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS

Arrow Industrial Solutions was founded in 2003 with the mission to become the highest quality, most efficient and effective organization to provide safety machine guarding, ergonomic work solutions, electrical panels, consulting, compliance, and training services to manufacturing and industrial facilities throughout North America. Arrow is a full-service machine guarding and safety compliance solutions provider, helping lead clients toward a safer, more productive work environment. For more information, visit www.arrowsolutions.com.

ABOUT MACHINE SAFETY SPECIALISTS

Since 1977, Machine Safety Specialists (MSS) has helped businesses improve industrial workplace safety and become compliant with OSHA, ANSI, NFPA, and ISO/EN machine safety standards. The company specializes in the areas of machine guarding, risk assessment programs, safety interlock and safety control systems, plant risk management, and safety training – empowering its clients with the knowledge needed to become compliant and improve safety. MSS' certified engineers are experienced in machine safety and regulatory compliance and are experts in robotics and automated machinery, fluid power safety systems, and functional safety (control reliable) systems. In 2022, MSS became a subsidiary of Clarion Safety Systems, experts in visual safety communication. For more information, visit www.machinesafetyspecialists.com.

ABOUT CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS

Clarion Safety Systems, LLC, is the leading designer and manufacturer of visual safety solutions that help customers in more than 180 industries worldwide to make their products and premises safer. Clarion Safety offers a full range of standard and custom products including machinery safety labels, environmental and facility safety signs, pipe and valve identification markings, lockout/tagout products, and safety-grade photoluminescent egress path-marking escape systems. The company also provides custom-printed industrial nameplates, labels, and metal identification solutions through its affiliated business, McLoone Metal Graphics, as well as turnkey machine safety and compliance solutions through its affiliated businesses, Machine Safety Specialists and Arrow Industrial Solutions. Founded in 1990, Clarion Safety continues to play a leading role in the development and writing of international and national standards for safety signs, labels, and markings. It is headquartered at 190 Old Milford Road in Milford, PA, 18337, and online at http://www.clarionsafety.com.

SOURCE Clarion Safety Systems