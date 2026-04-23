CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS IMPLEMENTS ISO 7010 SYMBOL UPDATE FOR NO ACCESS FOR UNAUTHORIZED PERSONS

Clarion Safety Systems has implemented a sweeping change to designs containing the No Access symbol as reflected by the recent ISO 7010 standards updates

MILFORD, Pa., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarion Safety Systems, a leading manufacturer of safety labels, signs, and tags, has updated its safety communication offerings to include the newly registered ISO 7010 symbol for No Access for Unauthorized Persons. This update ensures that facility owners and equipment manufacturers have access to the most current, science based designs for restricting access to hazardous areas.

The refined symbol design has been updated to reflect the official ISO 7010 symbol reference number P080 to align with the latest International Organization for Standardization registration. The primary modification involves the placement of the red prohibition slash, which now overlaps the human figure rather than being positioned below it. This design shift is the result of rigorous comprehension testing conducted by ISO technical committees. The testing confirmed that placing the slash over the figure improves the speed and accuracy of a viewer's recognition, which is critical for preventing unauthorized entry and reducing workplace accidents.

"Maintaining alignment with the latest ANSI and ISO standards is a fundamental part of our mission to help our customers communicate safety information effectively," says Angela Lambert, the Chair of ANSI Z535.1 and Director of Standards Compliance at Clarion Safety Systems, "Our active leadership within the standards community allows us to implement these research based refinements as soon as they are ratified. This ensures our clients are using the most intuitive visual language available to protect their personnel and decrease liability exposure."

Clarion Safety team members are deeply involved in the development of these standards, holding positions within the ANSI Z535 Committee, the U.S. Technical Advisory Group to ISO/TC 145, and the U.S. TAG to ISO/TC 283. This expertise is built into the updated No Access symbol collection, which is available in a variety of durable materials engineered for industrial environments.

The updated symbols are produced in a variety of formats for labels and signs, using long lasting materials rated for ultraviolet light, water, and chemical resistance. To support a seamless transition for its customers, Clarion Safety is offering complimentary consults for those interested in learning more about the changes and updated product libraries across the site.

These updated designs are essential for meeting the requirements of ISO 3864-2 and are encouraged under the ANSI Z535.4 standards. By adopting the current ISO 7010 registered symbols, organizations can improve hazard recognition among a multilingual workforce and maintain compliance with global safety expectations.

To learn more about other ISO and ANSI updates or to request a consultation regarding your safety labeling program, visit the Clarion Safety online Resource Center.

Contact Clarion Safety to learn more about the company's industry experts and opportunities for collaboration on media and educational projects.

ABOUT CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS

Clarion Safety Systems, LLC, is the leading designer and manufacturer of visual safety solutions that help customers in more than 180 industries worldwide to make their products and premises safer. Clarion Safety offers a full range of standard and custom products including machinery safety labels, environmental and facility safety signs, pipe and valve identification markings, lockout/tagout products, and safety-grade photoluminescent egress path-marking escape systems. The company also provides custom-printed industrial nameplates, labels, and metal identification solutions through its affiliated business, McLoone Metal Graphics, as well as turnkey machine safety and compliance solutions through its affiliated businesses, Machine Safety Specialists and Arrow Industrial Solutions. Founded in 1990, Clarion Safety continues to play a leading role in the development and writing of international and national standards for safety signs, labels, and markings. It is headquartered at 190 Old Milford Road in Milford, PA, 18337, and online at http://www.clarionsafety.com.

SOURCE Clarion Safety Systems