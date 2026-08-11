Artemis Adolescent Healing Center Launches PILLARS Program to Help Parents Strengthen Families After Teen Treatment

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis Adolescent Healing Center is excited and proud to announce its new PILLARS program designed to support parents and families as their teens transition home from behavioral health treatment. The program recognizes a critical part of adolescent recovery that can be overlooked: helping parents build the knowledge, skills and support they need to continue their child's progress long after residential treatment ends.

While much of adolescent mental health treatment focuses on helping the young person heal, families are often navigating their own challenges at the same time. Parents may be trying to understand their child's mental health needs, rebuild communication, establish healthy boundaries and determine how to support their teen without returning to patterns that may have contributed to family stress. PILLARS was created to help families navigate that transition together.

"Treatment doesn't end when a child walks out the door," said Chief Clinical Officer Shawna Beckman, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with over 20 years of experience. "Parents need support, too. If we're going to help a young person build healthier coping skills and relationships, we want to make sure their family has the tools and support to help them maintain that progress at home."

The PILLARS program brings together parent education and skills training, parent therapy and support, and family therapy to help strengthen families following treatment. The goal is to give parents practical tools they can use in everyday situations while creating a stronger foundation for communication, connection and continued recovery.

The program reflects Artemis Adolescent Healing Center's broader approach to adolescent behavioral health, which recognizes that teens do not recover in isolation. Their family, home environment and relationships all play an important role in what happens after residential treatment.

"Parents shouldn't be expected to figure all of this out on their own," said Beckman. "We want families to leave treatment feeling prepared, supported and confident in their ability to move forward together."

About Artemis Adolescent Healing Center

Artemis Adolescent Healing Center is an adolescent behavioral health provider based in Phoenix and Tucson, Ariz. Artemis supports teens and families with individualized, clinically guided care and coordinated treatment planning across an expanded continuum of support options. https://artemisaz.com/

SOURCE Artemis Adolescent Healing Center