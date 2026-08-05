Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Vancouver, British Columbia-based Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (Apollo). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Apollo is a digital insurance broker and managing general agency (MGA) specializing in tenant insurance across Canada, supported by a proprietary platform that uses AI to help streamline the insurance placement process. Jeff McCann and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of Dave Partington, head of Gallagher's retail property/casualty brokerage operations in Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean.

"Apollo's digital platform and talented team will strengthen our capabilities in Canada and expand our ability to deliver innovative insurance solutions," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Jeff and his associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.