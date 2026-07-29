Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Third Quarter Dividend

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of seventy cents ($0.70) per share on the Common Stock of the Company, payable on September 18, 2026 to Stockholders of Record as of September 8, 2026.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Contact:

Sara Walsh, CFA

(630) 285-3593 - [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.