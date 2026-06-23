Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Cincinnati Benefit Solutions, LLC

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Ohio-based Cincinnati Benefit Solutions, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Cincinnati Benefit Solutions provides employee benefits services for small businesses in Cincinnati and nearby areas. Drew Locaputo and the Cincinnati Benefit Solutions team will remain in their current location under the direction of Brian Lomas, head of Gallagher's Great Lakes region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"Cincinnati Benefit Solutions expands our small-group benefits consulting capabilities in Ohio and has a culture similar to ours," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Drew and his associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investor Relations: Sara Walsh, CFA Media Relations: Paul Day

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SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.