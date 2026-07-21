Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires W.N. Tuscano Agency, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its U.S. wholesale brokerage, binding authority and programs division, Risk Placement Services, Inc. (RPS), has acquired Greensburg, Pennsylvania-based W.N. Tuscano Agency, Inc. (Tuscano). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Tuscano is a managing general agency (MGA) and wholesale insurance broker for independent agents in western Pennsylvania. The Tuscano team, led by Robin Tuscano, will remain in their current location under the direction of Steve Levin, Northeast Region leader for RPS.

"Tuscano is a highly regarded agency that complements our market expertise and further expands our wholesale capabilities in Pennsylvania," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Robin and his associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.