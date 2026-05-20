Artificial Epistemics Declares AI Safety & Alignment Problems Solved in Principle

WOODSTOCK, Vt., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Epistemics, LLC (AE) announced today that it has effectively solved the AI safety and alignment (with human values/interests) problems by creating a protocol that quality-controls for the truth and morality of AI's knowledge and outputs. In a joint statement by the company's founders, Joseph M. Firestone and Mark W. McElroy, the creators of the Susty Code had this to say about the solution:

Susty Code Image

"Our work is based on the important distinction we can make between rules and rule-making rules. Most of what passes for current thinking in the AI safety and alignment space falls squarely within the first area (rules), including Anthropic's Constitutional AI. The Susty Code approach, by contrast, endows AI with a capacity to develop its own rules, and to apply criteria (rule-making rules) for testing the truth and legitimacy of alleged facts and values, respectively. This is done without having to anticipate every possible claim, recommendation, or action an AI might make or take. And since AI safety and alignment are critically dependent upon the accuracy and morality of its words and deeds, this effectively solves the problem of misalignment and danger in AI to the fullest extent possible, notwithstanding the fallibility of human and AI knowledge."

The solution announced today by AE is core to the firm's Susty Code, earlier announced in March. Unlike other approaches to addressing the dangers of autonomous AI, AE's solution, a creature of Epistemological AI: 1) operates in accordance with human-defined criteria at the epistemological or rule-making level, 2) addresses both facts and values in an integrated way, and 3) allows AIs to test and evaluate the truth and legitimacy of information in a self-regulating, independent, and/or human-assisted way, just as humans do using the same criteria. No other AI does this, and yet it must be done if AI is to be safe, reliable, and fully aligned with human values!

About Artificial Epistemics

Artificial Epistemics, LLC is a U.S.-based startup founded in early 2026, whose purpose is to help guard against the dangers of misinformation and unethical content in AI by working with leading AI producers to integrate its epistemic tools into their offerings. See here for a white paper on the Sustainability (Susty) Code, and here for more information about the company itself: Artificial Epistemics, LLC

Contact:

Mark W. McElroy

Co-Founding Principal

[email protected]

SOURCE Artificial Epistemics, LLC