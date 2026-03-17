'Susty Code' Protocol Launched for Maximizing Truth & Morality in AI

WOODSTOCK, Vt., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Epistemics announced today its readiness to begin licensing the Sustainability Code, an epistemic, rule-based protocol for quality-controlling the truth and morality of knowledge produced in and by AI. The Susty Code is the first such attempt to address the dangers of AI-enabled misinformation and unethical content by attacking the problem at the pre-action level of knowledge processing.

Susty Code Image

Unlike most AI systems today, the Susty Code relies on long-standing knowledge production principles taken from science, logic, value theory, and epistemology to rigorously test and evaluate both fact and value claims in advance of their dissemination or use. The company's intent is to work with leading AI producers to help integrate the Code into current and future AI systems, so as to minimize the risks and hazards of AI-generated misinformation or errors in judgment – especially when used as a basis for action by humans, humans and AI together, or AI alone!

In a joint statement made by the company's co-founders, Joseph M. Firestone, PhD and Mark W. McElroy, PhD, the creators of the Code had this to say about today's announcement:

"The Susty Code adds a layer of intelligence to AI called knowledge processing, a natural function in humans and other living systems, but still missing from most of AI today. This goes well beyond pattern-matching, probabilities, and simple reinforcement learning by bringing sophisticated epistemic rules carefully into play. With more rigorous knowledge processing in place, the truth and morality of knowledge produced in and by AI can be quality-controlled as a precursor to communication or action. No other approach to information processing in AI self-regulates in this way, and yet safe, effective, and reliable AI can't happen without it!"

About Artificial Epistemics

Artificial Epistemics, LLC is a U.S.-based startup, whose purpose is to help guard against the dangers of misinformation and unethical content in AI by working with leading AI producers to integrate its epistemic tools into their offerings. See here for a white paper on the Sustainability Code, and here for more information about the company itself: Artificial Epistemics, LLC

Contact: Mark W. McElroy

Co-Founding Principal

[email protected]

SOURCE Artificial Epistemics, LLC