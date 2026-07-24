As Congress Moves to Hamper Worker Heat Protections, BlueGreen Alliance Partners and Allies Update Checklist for Model Heat Rule

News provided by

BlueGreen Alliance

Jul 24, 2026, 16:51 ET

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the U.S. House of Representatives Education and Workforce Committee passed a bill that would stop the U.S. Department of Labor from finalizing worker protections against extreme heat now or in the future. Recent research out of Harvard University found that a nationwide heat standard could prevent up to 1,500 worker deaths annually.

"Just last week the nation was hit with a record-breaking heat wave, and some areas are still sweltering. Heat events like this are only going to become more common and workers should be able to rely on the government to take steps to protect them," said BlueGreen Alliance Vice President of Health Initiatives Charlotte Brody.

Under the Biden administration, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) released a proposed heat standard in July 2024. That proposed standard would ensure workers have water and shade breaks. The proposed rule has faced an uncertain future under the Trump administration, which held a public hearing on the rule last year, but has not signaled an intent to move forward on the rule since. The bill passed through committee this week would stop that rule—or any like it—from being finalized.

In the absence of a federal standard, several states have moved forward with their own standards. Additionally, local government entities and responsible companies can draft heat safety rules to protect their workers. This week, the BlueGreen Alliance—along with the United Auto Workers, United Steelworkers, the Environmental Defense Fund, American Federation of Teachers, Service Employees International Union, National Wildlife Federation, Natural Resources Defense Council, Ceres, the Union of Concerned Scientists, and Federation of American Scientists—released an updated checklist for a model heat illness prevention rule to guide their development.

"We will continue to fight for strong worker heat protections at the federal level. The cost of inaction is too high," said Brody. "But in the absence of a federal rule, it is critical that leaders at every level of government and responsible business leaders develop standards to keep workers safe in the heat."

SOURCE BlueGreen Alliance

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

New Report Measures Harm to Workers and Economy Caused by Trump Administration and Congressional Republicans

New Report Measures Harm to Workers and Economy Caused by Trump Administration and Congressional Republicans

A new report previewed this morning during the Senate Democrats' Clean Energy and Manufacturing Jobs Roundtable found—largely due to the so-called...
Joined by Sen. Whitehouse, Reps. Sykes, Budzinski, and Deluzio, BlueGreen Alliance Leaders Release USMCA Trade Platform

Joined by Sen. Whitehouse, Reps. Sykes, Budzinski, and Deluzio, BlueGreen Alliance Leaders Release USMCA Trade Platform

Leaders from the BlueGreen Alliance were joined by members of Congress yesterday as the group released a new platform laying out proposed...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Education

Education

Environmental Issues

Environmental Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics