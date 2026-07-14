New Report Measures Harm to Workers and Economy Caused by Trump Administration and Congressional Republicans

Report Finds Canceled or Delayed Projects Could Cost Jobs and Billions in Investment

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report previewed this morning during the Senate Democrats' Clean Energy and Manufacturing Jobs Roundtable found—largely due to the so-called "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" (OBBBA)—223 manufacturing, clean energy, and industrial projects are already canceled or stalled, representing at least $82.8 billion in capital investment, which could cost up to 111,765 jobs.

In addition, the report—entitled BlueGreen Alliance | Bait and Switch: The Impacts of Trump Administration Policies at the Intersection of Clean Energy, Manufacturing, and Labor—also found more than 3,034 manufacturing, clean energy, and industrial sites now face tax restrictions due to OBBBA, putting at risk $695.2 billion in capital investment and 1,184,996 jobs.

"When Donald Trump stepped into the Oval Office in January 2025, we were on a path to a better future for working people and the planet, but Trump has put a torch to it," said BlueGreen Alliance Executive Director Jason Walsh. "Serious damage has been done, but it's not too late to start fixing what Trump and the GOP Congress have tried to destroy. We need leadership in Washington, D.C. who will focus on creating good-paying jobs generating clean energy and building the supply chains we need for America to achieve widespread prosperity, security, and equity."

The report explores the rollback of policies and investments included in the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, federal agency actions that have pulled funding from clean energy and manufacturing projects, and executive actions attacking workplace safety and health and the right of workers to organize themselves into a union. These actions have unquestionably increased costs for working people, left wages stagnant, and lost jobs and investment across the nation.

Specifically, the report found that:

223 clean manufacturing, energy, and industrial projects across the country—representing at least $82.8 billion in capital investment—have been canceled or stalled. This includes: 84 canceled or stalled manufacturing projects, resulting in the loss or delay of at least $52 billion in capital investment; and 139 canceled clean energy and industrial projects, resulting in the loss or delay of at least $30.8 billion in capital investment.

The loss of manufacturing and clean energy projects could cost the nation 111,765 jobs, including: 47,135 manufacturing jobs; and 56,959 construction jobs.

At least 3,034 manufacturing, clean energy, and industrial sites now face tax restrictions under OBBBA. These sites face tighter deadlines and restrictions to qualify. This puts at risk: At least 750 manufacturing sites expected to create at least 160,325 manufacturing and operations jobs, 20,678 construction jobs, and spend over $218.8 billion in capital investment; and At least 2,284 clean energy and industrial sites expected to create at least 36,132 manufacturing and operations jobs, 967,861 construction jobs, and spend over $476.4 billion in capital investment.



"To capture the scale of the impact that the rollback of clean energy and manufacturing policies has had on those sectors, our research team integrated our supply chain research and policy expertise with the most current and credible project tracking data to create a database of over ten thousand projects and sites," said BlueGreen Alliance Vice President of Research Roxanne Johnson. "The resulting figures clearly illustrate the staggering loss of investment and job creation that the policies of this administration and Congress have brought about."

In addition to the economic impacts, the report also highlighted executive orders, funding cuts, and agency decisions that Trump and Republicans in Congress have enacted to dismantle unions, worker safety protections, and equity efforts in the private and public sectors. These efforts include:

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's weakening of the Risk Management Program rules that would have made highly hazardous industries safer;

The Trump administration's delay of the Silica Rule, which would have protected mine workers from harmful exposure to silica dust;

Trump's executive order stripping collective bargaining rights of more than a million federal workers at more than 30 federal agencies involved in national defense, border security, foreign relations, energy security, pandemic preparedness, cybersecurity, economic defense, and public safety;

The decline in U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) inspections and penalties. In 2025, OSHA conducted 20% fewer workplace inspections. Those inspections that did occur in 2025 resulted in a 42% decrease in citations for willful violations and the lowest penalty total in the past 17 years.

Trump's series of executive orders rolling back Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice (DEIJ) initiatives across federal agencies, including programs tied to workplace equity and anti-discrimination enforcement.

"Watering down the safety provisions that were meant to protect communities from catastrophic industry explosions makes us all less safe. And, by abandoning the protections for mine workers from silica, weakening OSHA enforcement, and stripping away the right to join a union, Donald Trump has made work more dangerous and workers less safe," said BlueGreen Alliance Vice President of Health Initiatives Charlotte Brody, RN. "No one in Washington was elected to make American lives more vulnerable and dangerous. It's past time for Congress to remember what it means to be 'for the people' and refuse to rubber stamp budget requests and policies that protect the wealth and power of billionaires, instead of growing the economy for and protecting the rights of working people."

SOURCE BlueGreen Alliance