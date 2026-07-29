As Consumer Demand Reshapes Food Innovation, a New Wave of Startups Reimagines How Consumers Experience Blueberries

The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council announces the 2026 Blueberry Boost Accelerator finalists transforming blueberries into premium products

FOLSOM, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers are changing how they shop for food. They are looking beyond traditional grocery categories in favor of products that combine their favorite flavors, functional nutrition, convenience and memorable eating experiences. As those expectations evolve, one ingredient is quietly becoming one of the food industry's most versatile innovation platforms: blueberries.

The Blueberry Boost Accelerator supports entrepreneurs innovating with blueberries

As an ingredient, blueberries deliver not only on flavor and color, but their strong health halo also adds nutrition and wellness value to consumer packaged goods (CPG). Nearly all consumers (93%) consider blueberries a "healthy" food[1], but almost six in 10 say they would like to see more exciting and adventurous ways to enjoy blueberries[2]. That combination of consumer trust and demand for innovation creates fertile ground for entrepreneurs developing the next generation of food and beverage products.

That opportunity is reflected in the companies selected for the Blueberry Boost Accelerator, announced today by the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) in partnership with innovation advisory firm VentureFuel. The cohort demonstrates how entrepreneurs move blueberries beyond the produce aisle and freezer case into products that span multiple high-growth consumer categories, from protein-rich pantry staples and better-for-you confectionery to children's beverages and premium spirits.

"Food innovation today isn't just about creating something new, it's about helping consumers eat better without asking them to compromise on convenience, flavor or experience," said Kevin Hamilton, USHBC vice president of global marketing and communications. "Blueberries have long been recognized for their health and wellness benefits, and this year's cohort demonstrates their incredible versatility as an ingredient that can inspire entirely new products, consumption occasions and markets."

The 2026 cohort reflects several of the strongest trends shaping food today, including functional nutrition, healthier indulgence, convenient snacking, family-focused products and premium food experiences.

A Snapshot of Where Food Innovation Is Heading:

Functional Foods: Jam Packd Jams Blueberries (Edina, Minn.) Husband-and-wife team and co-founders Brian and Michelle Platt's functional jams are packed with collagen, protein, prebiotic fiber, superfoods and no added sugar. A 2026 NEXTY Award Finalist for innovation in functional foods at Natural Products Expo West, blueberry is their brightest, most fruit-forward and addictively spoonable flavor.

Jam Packd Jams Blueberries (Edina, Minn.) Husband-and-wife team and co-founders Brian and Michelle Platt's functional jams are packed with collagen, protein, prebiotic fiber, superfoods and no added sugar. A 2026 NEXTY Award Finalist for innovation in functional foods at Natural Products Expo West, blueberry is their brightest, most fruit-forward and addictively spoonable flavor. Healthier Treats: Dr. John's Healthy Sweets Blueberry Fruit Snacks (Comstock Park, Mich.) Dr. John's was the first to craft a delicious sugar-free lollipop. Now, they are taking the company's love of culinary science and confectionery art even further by creating a new fruit-based, tooth-friendly snack made with all-natural ingredients, and fortified with important nutrients. Blueberry will be the first flavor to launch their new fruit snack line. They are represented by VP of R&D/FSQA Kelly Glynn.

Dr. John's Healthy Sweets Blueberry Fruit Snacks (Comstock Park, Mich.) Dr. John's was the first to craft a delicious sugar-free lollipop. Now, they are taking the company's love of culinary science and confectionery art even further by creating a new fruit-based, tooth-friendly snack made with all-natural ingredients, and fortified with important nutrients. Blueberry will be the first flavor to launch their new fruit snack line. They are represented by VP of R&D/FSQA Kelly Glynn. Clean-Label Beverages: Oodles of Doodles Blueberry (New York, N.Y.) Co-Founder and CEO Alisha Eason is reinventing children's hydration with clean-label, fruit-flavored drinks. The newest flavor, blueberry, will launch later this year as a ready-to-drink beverage in both sparkling and still formats, as well as hydration sticks and vitamin-fiber juice boxes.

Oodles of Doodles Blueberry (New York, N.Y.) Co-Founder and CEO Alisha Eason is reinventing children's hydration with clean-label, fruit-flavored drinks. The newest flavor, blueberry, will launch later this year as a ready-to-drink beverage in both sparkling and still formats, as well as hydration sticks and vitamin-fiber juice boxes. Premium Beverage Innovation: Blue Rascal Distillery Blueberry Brandies (Hammonton, N.J.) Co-Owner Kelly Perone showcases blueberries in premium brandy, liqueurs and craft spirits inspired by New Jersey's rich blueberry-growing heritage, demonstrating the ingredient's versatility beyond traditional food categories.

"What's exciting about this cohort is that it isn't centered on a single category or consumer trend," said Fred Schonenberg, Founder and CEO of VentureFuel. "It demonstrates that blueberries are a platform ingredient for innovation across CPG. Whether founders are developing functional foods, family-friendly beverages, premium consumer products or healthier snacks, they're responding to the same fundamental shift: Consumers want foods that work harder for them while remaining familiar, trustworthy and enjoyable."

Throughout the accelerator, participating companies will collaborate with industry experts to refine their products, strengthen commercialization strategies and accelerate growth. The program is designed to not only help startups scale, but to create new opportunities for U.S. blueberry growers by expanding where, when and how consumers enjoy blueberries. It culminates this September with a live pitch competition at The Blueberry Convention; founders will compete for non-dilutive funding and opportunities to accelerate market expansion.

To learn more about the Blueberry Boost Accelerator, visit blueberryboostaccelerator.com. To learn more about the Blueberry Convention, and register to attend, visit ushbc.blueberry.org/events/the-blueberry-convention-2026/

About the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council

Established in 2000, The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) is a federal agriculture research and promotion program with independent oversight from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). USHBC was established by and represents blueberry growers and packers in North and South America who market their blueberries in the United States and overseas, and works to promote the growth and well-being of the entire blueberry industry. USHBC is committed to providing blueberries that are grown, harvested, packed and shipped in clean, safe environments. Learn more at ushbc.blueberry.org and blueberry.org.

About VentureFuel

VentureFuel helps established organizations accelerate growth through strategic startup partnerships. Powered by its repeatable Innovation Engine™, VentureFuel identifies, validates, and commercializes emerging technologies, transforming innovation into measurable business outcomes in months instead of years. The company has facilitated 100+ corporate-startup partnerships, unlocking more than $1BN in enterprise value creation for clients. Learn more at VentureFuel.net and listen to The VentureFuel Visionaries podcast.

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[1] USHBC Blueberry Brand Health Tracker, March 2026

[2] Rose Research, Blueberries in Food Manufacturing, August 2019

SOURCE U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council