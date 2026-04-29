Applications Now Open for Second Annual Blueberry Boost Accelerator, Seeking Next Generation of Blueberry Innovation

U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council and VentureFuel Team Up to Accelerate Startups Using Blueberries as a Hero Ingredient in Versatile and Value-Add Ways

FOLSOM, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC), in partnership with VentureFuel , has announced the launch of their second annual Blueberry Boost Accelerator , a program designed to identify and accelerate standout products that feature blueberries as a key ingredient. Built upon the success of last year's program, applications are now open and will be reviewed on a rolling basis through Friday, June 12, 2026.

U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council

The eight-week hybrid accelerator will connect early-stage, revenue-generating companies of products innovating with blueberries to leaders in the blueberry, food, food retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industries. The goal of the program is to fast-track growth of the cohort through expert mentorship, tailored commercialization support and strategic guidance. Participants will receive professional brand assets like video commercials and sales materials; gain media exposure; and connect with buyers, investors and innovation leaders. Startups will refine their pitch with 1:1 support and showcase their product at The Blueberry Convention , Sept. 22-25 in Monterey, Calif. where the grand prize winner will receive $20,000 and the runner-up will win $10,000.

"USHBC is focused on advancing blueberries toward becoming the world's favorite fruit by driving demand through innovation, collaborative partnerships, and continued research. Through our accelerator, we're bringing together forward-thinking startups and industry leadership to identify breakthrough ideas and unlock meaningful growth for the category," said Kevin Hamilton, Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications, USHBC. "Blueberries are bursting with opportunity, from health and wellness to snacking, culinary exploration, and functional applications. This program is designed to surface bold, next-generation ideas that expand how and where blueberries show up with real-world applications that will influence future product development, and ultimately make blueberries an even more essential part of consumers' everyday lives."

The Blueberry Boost Accelerator is seeking startups of CPG products across a wide range of categories, including but not limited to:

Snacks





Frozen





Beverages (including alcoholic options)





Confectionery





Personal care items (e.g., skincare, cosmetics)





Wellness/performance





Ready-to-eat meals





Sauces and dressings





Pet products

Prospective applicants are invited to join a virtual information session on Thursday, May 14 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET to learn more about the program, areas of interest and the application process.

"We are thrilled to see the Blueberry Boost Accelerator enter year two! Blueberries are a highly versatile, innovation-friendly ingredient that aligns perfectly with today's demand for foods and products that are good for you without sacrificing great taste," said Fred Schonenberg, founder and CEO of VentureFuel. "We're just beginning to explore what's possible across new products and applications, building upon the strong foundation of blueberries and the love consumers show for them across occasions and formats."

The Blueberry Boost Accelerator underscores USHBC's commitment to leadership in the food system through innovation. By investing in new ideas, technology and entrepreneurs, USHBC continues to unite stakeholders to strengthen the industry's global competitiveness.

For more information or to apply, visit BlueberryBoostAccelerator.com . For more resources on using blueberries as an ingredient, visit Blueberry.org/foodservice .

About the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council

Established in 2000, The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) is a federal agriculture research and promotion program with independent oversight from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). USHBC was established by and represents blueberry growers and packers in North and South America who market their blueberries in the United States and overseas, and works to promote the growth and well-being of the entire blueberry industry. USHBC is committed to providing blueberries that are grown, harvested, packed and shipped in clean, safe environments. Learn more at ushbc.blueberry.org and blueberry.org .

About VentureFuel

VentureFuel is an independent innovation advisory firm that helps established organizations commercialize what's next, now by turning startup innovation into measurable business growth. Through their 'Build. Buy. Partner.' approach, they accelerate R&D, de-risk M&A, and rapidly validate new technologies in-market. VentureFuel helps organizations with end-to-end innovation engines that deliver faster execution, reduced internal lift, and stronger results than traditional innovation models. Learn more at venturefuel.net and listen to The VentureFuel Visionaries wherever you get your podcasts.

PR Contact:

Anna Walsh

A-Corner PR / VentureFuel

[email protected]

917.969.7081

USHBC

[email protected]

SOURCE U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council