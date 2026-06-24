As Electric Vehicles Go Mainstream, Trust Becomes the New Differentiator

IRVINE, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric vehicle revolution has entered a new phase. For years, the EV conversation centered on range, charging speed and performance. Today, as electric vehicles move from early adopters into the mainstream, a different question is shaping consumer decisions: Who can drivers trust for the long haul?

VinFast's wide range of segments, from the compact VF 3 to the full-size VF 9

The numbers tell the story. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), one in four new cars sold worldwide in 2025 was electric. Global EV sales surpassed 20 million units, marking the fifth consecutive year of record growth. Electric vehicles now account for approximately 5% of the world's total car fleet, displacing an estimated 1.2 million barrels of oil consumption every day.

While China, Europe, and North America remain major EV markets, one of the industry's most remarkable growth stories emerged in Southeast Asia. EV sales in the region more than doubled in 2025, with Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand leading the transformation.

Among them, Vietnam stood out.

IEA data shows that nearly 40% of all new vehicles sold in Vietnam in 2025 were electric, an adoption rate that surpassed many European markets. At the center of that success was VinFast, the Vietnamese automaker that captured nearly the entire domestic EV market.

Multiple factors contributed to VinFast's rapid rise, including competitive pricing, expanding charging infrastructure, and a growing product portfolio. Yet one differentiator consistently resonates with consumers, confidence. More specifically, confidence backed by one of the industry's most comprehensive warranty programs.

As VinFast expands globally, including in the United States, that same philosophy is becoming one of its strongest competitive advantages.

A Warranty That Signals Confidence

For many consumers considering their first electric vehicle, the biggest concerns are not acceleration figures or touchscreen size. Instead, they revolve around practical ownership questions: How long will the battery last? What happens if something breaks? How expensive will repairs be five or eight years from now?

These concerns are understandable. Unlike traditional gasoline vehicles, EVs are still relatively new territory for many households. Buyers are often making decisions without decades of ownership experience to guide them. This is where warranty coverage becomes a statement of confidence.

VinFast offers a 10-year or 125,000-mile vehicle warranty in the United States, alongside a 10-year unlimited-mileage battery warranty for non-commercial use. In an increasingly crowded EV market, the program ranks among the longest and most comprehensive warranty packages available.

Such a commitment carries real financial implications. Every additional year of warranty coverage increases potential costs associated with repairs, replacement parts, service operations, and customer support. Automakers do not make these commitments lightly. The longer the warranty, the greater the responsibility they assume.

Viewed through that lens, VinFast's warranty strategy represents something more significant than a marketing incentive. It reflects a willingness to stand behind the product for a decade.

There is a simple principle at work, manufacturers that trust their engineering are generally more willing to absorb long-term risk. The company's confidence is rooted in its vertically integrated approach to vehicle development. VinFast maintains involvement across the entire product lifecycle - from research and development to software optimization, customer service, and aftersales support.

Data gathered from customers can be rapidly incorporated into product improvements, software updates, and future vehicle development. For consumers, the result is straightforward. A long warranty provides peace of mind during one of the most significant purchasing decisions they will make.

Building an Ownership Ecosystem Beyond the Vehicle

Warranty coverage addresses one side of the EV ownership equation.

The other is convenience. Even as EV adoption accelerates, charging accessibility remains a key consideration for many prospective buyers, particularly those transitioning from gasoline-powered vehicles. Questions about road trips, charging availability and network compatibility continue to influence purchase decisions.

Recognizing this reality, VinFast has adopted an ecosystem-oriented approach to ownership. Rather than viewing vehicle delivery as the end of the customer journey, the company focuses on supporting drivers throughout the entire ownership experience. VinFast vehicles are designed to integrate with multiple charging networks through app-based connectivity and roaming agreements, allowing access to approximately 95% of public charging stations across North America.

This interoperability reduces friction for drivers and helps eliminate one of the most common barriers to EV adoption. The strategy reflects a broader shift occurring across the automotive industry. As vehicles become increasingly connected, consumers are evaluating brands not only on the quality of the product itself but also on the quality of the ownership experience surrounding it.

That experience includes software updates, customer support, service accessibility, charging convenience and long-term reliability. In this environment, the winners may not necessarily be the companies that build the fastest vehicles or offer the most features. Instead, they may be the brands that inspire the greatest confidence over years of ownership.

The evolution of the EV market suggests that trust is becoming one of the industry's most valuable currencies. As electric vehicles transition from niche products to everyday transportation, consumers are demanding reassurance alongside innovation. They want technology, but they also want dependability. They want sustainability, but they also want support. VinFast's decade-long warranty commitment speaks directly to those expectations. It is not simply a promise about what happens if something goes wrong. It is a signal about what the company believes will happen over the next ten years./.

SOURCE VinFast