As National Wellness Month Comes to a Close, Periodontal Specialist Reminds Patients That Wellness Includes Oral Health

Dr. Jose Arauz of the Carolina Dental Specialty Center says healthy gums are an important part of overall wellness and is warning patients to recognize the signs and symptoms of periodontal disease before they become more serious.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As National Wellness Month comes to a close, Dr. Jose Arauz, a board-certified periodontist and the chief dental officer of the Carolina Dental Specialty Center, is encouraging patients to pay extra attention to the health of their gums and mouth year-round.

Throughout National Wellness Month, Americans have been encouraged to focus on habits which support their physical and emotional well-being. Arauz says oral health deserves a permanent place in that conversation, not just during August but throughout the year.

Periodontal disease, commonly referred to as gum disease, is an inflammatory condition that can damage the gums, supporting tissues and bone surrounding the teeth. According to research, associations have been found between periodontal disease and systemic health conditions, including cardiovascular disease and diabetes. This reinforces the importance of prioritizing oral health as part of a person's broader health picture.

"People often separate dental health from the rest of their health, but your mouth is a critically important part of your body," Arauz said. "National Wellness Month may be coming to an end, but taking care of your gums, addressing inflammation and recognizing changes early should be part of taking care of yourself year-round."

For Arauz, that begins with helping patients understand periodontal disease and recognize symptoms that can easily be dismissed.

Bleeding or swollen gums, persistent bad breath, gum recession, tooth sensitivity, loose or shifting teeth and changes in the way teeth fit together can be signs of periodontal problems. Periodontal disease can progress over time and can contribute to the destruction of the tissue and bone that support the teeth, potentially resulting in tooth loss.

"Bleeding gums should not simply be accepted as normal, and losing teeth should not be viewed as an inevitable part of getting older," Arauz said. "When patients recognize changes and seek an evaluation earlier, we can determine what is happening and discuss the appropriate options for protecting their oral health."

About Dr. Jose Arauz

Dr. Jose Arauz is a board-certified periodontist and chief dental officer at Carolina Dental Specialty Center in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Arauz specializes in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of periodontal disease and complex conditions affecting the gums, bone and supporting structures of the teeth. His areas of expertise include periodontal treatment, dental implants, gum recession and gum grafting, bone regeneration, S.M.A.R.T. bone grafting and robotic-guided dental implant surgery using Yomi technology.

About The Carolina Dental Specialty Center:

The Carolina Dental Specialty Center specializes in periodontics, robotic dental implants, and oral medicine. Dr. Arauz is a board-certified periodontist trained in dental implant robotics, as well as a Diplomate of The American Board of Periodontology and an active member of the American Academy of Periodontology, the Academy of Osseointegration and the American Board of Periodontology.

SOURCE Carolina Dental Specialty Center