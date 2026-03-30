Carolina Dental Specialty Center Highlights Advanced Periodontal Care and Robotic Dental Implants in Jacksonville, North Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, N.C., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carolina Dental Specialty Center (Carolina DSC), a leading provider of specialty dental care in Eastern North Carolina, is raising awareness about the importance of seeking treatment from a trained dental specialist for complex oral health conditions.

Led by award-winning, board-certified periodontist Dr. Jose I. Arauz, the practice emphasizes advanced technology, clinical expertise, and patient-centered care as key factors in achieving long-term oral health outcomes.

Dr. Jose Arauz, DMD, PA, is a Board Certified periodontist, trained in Dental Implant Robotics, Diplomate of The American Board of Periodontology and Dental Implant Surgery. He is an active member of the American Academy of Periodontology and the Academy of Osseointegration and the American Board of Periodontology. Additionally, Dr. Arauz is the President of the North Carolina Society of Periodontists and a member of the Executive Council of the Southern Academy of Periodontology.

Why Specialty Dental Care Matters

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 42 percent of adults aged 30 and older in the United States have some form of periodontal disease, a leading cause of tooth loss. Severe periodontal disease affects approximately 7.8 percent of adults and is linked to systemic health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and respiratory illness.

Carolina DSC focuses exclusively on specialty procedures, including dental implants, periodontal therapy, gum grafting, gum recession treatment, scaling and root planing, periodontal maintenance, and advanced bone grafting techniques.

Unlike general dentistry practices that provide routine cleanings and exams, Carolina DSC is designed to treat complex cases that require advanced training and precision.

"Patients deserve care that is tailored to the complexity of their condition," said Dr. Arauz. "When it comes to dental implants, gum disease, or bone loss, specialized training and experience can make a significant difference in both the outcome and the patient experience."

Advanced Technology: Yomi Robotic Dental Implant System

The Carolina Dental Specialty Center utilizes the Yomi robotic dental implant system, an FDA-cleared robotic-assisted technology designed to enhance precision in dental implant placement. Yomi provides real-time guidance during surgery, allowing for highly accurate implant positioning, improved outcomes, and a more efficient patient experience.

Robotic-assisted implant dentistry continues to advance modern dental care, with clinical data showing improved accuracy and consistency compared to traditional freehand techniques. This technology supports minimally invasive procedures, reduced healing times, and improved long-term success rates for patients receiving dental implants.

Expert Leadership and Training

Dr. Jose I. Arauz brings decades of experience in periodontology and implant dentistry. He earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Panama and his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from Case Western Reserve University. He completed his specialty training in Periodontology at the University of Rochester's Eastman Dental Center, one of the most respected periodontal programs in the country.

In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Arauz previously served as an Assistant Professor and Clinic Director in Periodontics, where he trained dental residents and students in implantology, sedation, and surgical procedures. His extensive background and certifications position him as a trusted expert in advanced periodontal care.

Carolina DSC is also the only provider in Eastern North Carolina trained in the SMART bone grafting technique, a minimally invasive approach to bone regeneration that preserves existing oral structures and supports successful implant placement.

Serving Jacksonville and Eastern North Carolina

Located in Jacksonville, North Carolina, the Carolina Dental Specialty Center serves patients throughout Onslow County and surrounding communities throughout the eastern Carolinas, seeking specialized dental care, including dental implants, treatment for periodontal disease, and advanced gum recession procedures.

The practice is committed to combining advanced technology with a compassionate, patient-first approach, ensuring individuals receive comprehensive evaluations and customized treatment plans designed for long-term oral health.

What Patients Should Know When Searching for Dental Care

Patients researching terms such as "dental implants Jacksonville NC," "periodontist near me," "robotic dental implants," "gum disease treatment," and "bone grafting specialist" should consider the provider's level of training, technology, and experience.

Specialists in periodontology complete additional years of advanced education and clinical training beyond dental school, focusing specifically on the gums, bone, and supporting structures of the teeth. This expertise is critical for procedures that require surgical precision, long-term stability and optimal aesthetic outcomes.

About The Carolina Dental Specialty Center:

The Carolina Dental Specialty Center specializes in periodontics, robotic dental implants, and oral medicine. Dr. Arauz is a board-certified periodontist trained in dental implant robotics, as well as a Diplomate of The American Board of Periodontology and an active member of the American Academy of Periodontology, the Academy of Osseointegration and the American Board of Periodontology.

SOURCE Carolina Dental Specialty Center