As Patients Seek Non-Pharmacologic Care, Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine Move Into Mainstream Healthcare in 2026

WHITTIER, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acupuncture and Chinese medicine are moving further into mainstream healthcare as demand grows for prevention-focused, non-pharmacologic approaches to pain management, chronic conditions, and whole-person care.

In a newly published article, "The State of Acupuncture & Chinese Medicine in 2026," Dr. Jenny Yu, DACM, LAc., Dean of Eastern Medicine at Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU), says the field is experiencing meaningful growth and maturation.

"Acupuncture and Chinese medicine have evolved well beyond being viewed solely as an alternative therapy," said Dr. Yu. "Patients, providers, and health systems are seeking safe, evidence-informed approaches to address pain, stress-related conditions, women's health, digestive disorders, and overall well-being."

According to Dr. Yu, four converging forces are accelerating the profession's integration into mainstream healthcare: growing patient demand for non-pharmacologic care, increased adoption of team-based care models, a stronger research base, and expanding conversations around reimbursement and access.

Dr. Yu is available to speak with reporters about these trends and what they mean for patients, healthcare providers, and the future of integrative care.

Patient Demand for Non-Pharmacologic Care



Patients are increasingly seeking options that complement conventional treatment, particularly for chronic or recurring health concerns. Many are also looking for prevention-focused approaches that support long-term health.



"Today's patients are looking for care that goes beyond symptom management," Dr. Yu said. "They are seeking treatments that address root causes, are low-risk, affordable, and support overall health and well-being."



Provider and Health System Adoption of Integrative Models



A second force shaping the field is the growing adoption of team-based care.



Dr. Yu notes that acupuncture is increasingly being incorporated into hospitals, community clinics, Veterans Affairs systems, and multidisciplinary pain programs. This reflects a broader shift toward care models that integrate conventional medicine with complementary approaches that support patient outcomes and experience.



As healthcare continues to focus on prevention and patient-centered care, acupuncture is gaining attention as a modality that can complement existing treatment plans.



Research Strengthening Credibility



Research is helping strengthen the profession's credibility and guide its adoption in clinical settings.



Studies focusing on chronic pain, neurological recovery, mental health, oncology support, and quality-of-life outcomes continue to build a stronger evidence base for acupuncture and Chinese medicine.



As more clinical guidelines and systematic reviews include acupuncture, research is helping clarify best practices, appropriate referrals, treatment frequency, and measurable outcomes. Dr. Yu says continued rigorous research will be essential as the field becomes more widely integrated into care delivery.



Expanding Access Through Reimbursement and Coverage



Access remains one of the most important factors influencing the profession's growth.



Dr. Yu identifies reimbursement and insurance coverage as both an opportunity and a challenge for the profession. While coverage limitations remain, expanded reimbursement could make acupuncture and Chinese medicine more accessible to patients seeking prevention-focused care.



Other challenges include variations in state regulations, public misunderstanding of the profession, and the need to ensure patients seek care from properly trained practitioners.

Education and Training Remain Essential

As acupuncture and Chinese medicine gain visibility, Dr. Yu emphasizes that education and training remain central to quality care and patient safety.

"Excellence in healthcare begins with excellence in education," Dr. Yu said. "Strong academic programs ensure that practitioners are clinically competent, ethically grounded, and prepared to work within modern healthcare systems."

Today's practitioners, she said, must be trained in traditional theory and techniques while also developing knowledge in anatomy, safety, evidence-informed practice, interprofessional collaboration, and patient-centered communication.

At the same time, Dr. Yu says the profession must preserve the depth and philosophy of Chinese medicine while adapting to today's clinical environments.

"The future of acupuncture and Chinese medicine will depend on practitioners who can bridge tradition and innovation," Dr. Yu said. "These clinicians must respect the roots of the discipline while engaging confidently in contemporary healthcare environments."

Preparing Practitioners for an Evolving Field

As an institution focused on integrative, whole-person healthcare education, SCU prepares students to approach care through collaborative, patient-centered models grounded in academic and clinical training.

Through its Eastern Medicine programs, SCU helps prepare practitioners to advance acupuncture, Chinese medicine, and integrative healthcare.

The full article is available at: https://www.scuhs.edu/scu-news/state-of-acupuncture-chinese-medicine-2026/

About Dr. Jenny Yu

Dr. Jenny Yu, DACM, LAc., serves as Dean of Eastern Medicine at Southern California University of Health Sciences. She holds a Doctor of Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine from Pacific College of Health and Science, a Master of Science in Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine from South Baylo University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Linguistics from the University of Southern California.

Dr. Yu has more than 20 years of private practice and teaching experience. She is also a published author of peer-reviewed journal articles and books on herbal medicine and has lectured at professional conferences.

Dr. Yu has played a leading role in integrating Traditional Chinese Medicine into mainstream U.S. healthcare. Under her leadership, SCU's entry-level doctoral degree in Traditional Chinese Medicine became the first of its kind to be recognized in California and one of the first two to be ACAHM-accredited in the United States.

About Southern California University of Health Sciences

Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) is one of the world's only Integrative, Whole Health universities. Founded in 1911, SCU has been a leader in preparing students to thrive in today's evolving healthcare landscape. SCU offers graduate, undergraduate, and certificate programs, including Chiropractic, Sports Medicine, Physical & Occupational Therapy, Genetic Counseling, Genetics & Genomics, Medical Science, Physician Assistant, Ayurveda, Acupuncture & Chinese Herbal Medicine, Clinical Psychology, and Whole Health Leadership. Learn more at scuhs.edu.

SOURCE Southern California University of Health Sciences