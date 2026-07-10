As Stress, Burnout, and Digital Overload Shape Daily Life, "Doing Nothing" Can Help the Body and Mind Recover

WHITTIER, Calif., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A few quiet seconds in line often become a chance to check email. A break between meetings can turn into a quick scroll. Even rest can start to feel like another task. Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) is highlighting a different approach: intentional stillness as a simple Whole Health practice that gives the body and mind space to recover.

In a recently published article, "The Science of Doing Nothing: How Stillness Supports Whole Health," SCU explores how stepping away from screens, schedules, and constant stimulation can create space for rest, reflection, and renewal. Read the full article here: https://www.scuhs.edu/scu-news/science-of-doing-nothing-whole-health/

The topic comes at a time when stress and emotional strain remain part of daily life for many people. Gallup's State of the Global Workplace 2026 report found that 40 percent of employees globally experienced significant daily stress, while the American Psychological Association's Stress in America 2025 report found that many U.S. adults reported feelings of isolation, disconnection, or lack of companionship.

Anupama Kizhakkeveettil, PhD, BAMS, MAOM, L.Ac, FAIHM, C-IAYT, Program Director of Ayurvedic Medicine at SCU, says the idea of doing nothing is often misunderstood.

"Doing nothing doesn't mean that a person is lazy. It doesn't mean that a person is not productive," Dr. Kizhakkeveettil said. "It means we are allowing the body and mind the space to rest, relax, and quiet."

In Whole Health, intentional stillness does not have to be complicated and can be as simple as:

Sitting quietly before starting the day

Stepping outside without a phone

Taking a few breaths between meetings

Closing the laptop long enough to let the mind settle before moving to the next responsibility

While "doing nothing" can overlap with meditation, Dr. Kizhakkeveettil notes that the practice is less formal. Rather than following a structured technique, it can simply mean pausing without trying to accomplish something. That distinction may make stillness more accessible for people who feel intimidated by traditional meditation.

SCU's article also points to research on mindfulness, quiet rest, and short recovery breaks, which suggests that intentional pauses may support stress management, mental clarity, energy, and well-being.

"When we stay in stillness, we are withdrawing the mind from outside stimuli and bringing awareness to the present moment," Dr. Kizhakkeveettil said. "This can activate the parasympathetic nervous system, the body's rest-and-digest response."

For people who are unsure how to begin, Dr. Kizhakkeveettil recommends:

Start with even 10 minutes

Sit in a place that feels comfortable

Bring awareness to your breath

Slowly increase the time.

"Simple steps are enough to begin bringing change into your life," she said.

SCU's Whole Health approach emphasizes the connection between body, mind, and spirit and the role small daily practices can play in supporting well-being. In a culture that often rewards constant productivity, SCU is encouraging a different perspective: pausing is not wasted time. It can be a practical act of care.

Learn more about SCU's Integrative Whole Health education programs at scuhs.edu.

Media Availability:

Dr. Anupama Kizhakkeveettil is available to discuss intentional stillness, Ayurvedic Medicine, stress recovery, and Whole Health practices that may support well-being in daily life.

About Southern California University of Health Sciences

Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) is one of the world's only Integrative, Whole Health universities—teaching students to blend the best of conventional medicine with proven complementary approaches, and to treat the whole person (body, mind, and spirit). Founded in 1911, SCU has been challenging convention and pushing healthcare forward for more than 100 years. Today, the institution offers graduate, undergraduate, and certificate programs in a wide range of disciplines, including Chiropractic, Sports Medicine, Physical & Occupational Therapy, Genetic Counseling, Genetics & Genomics, Medical Science, Physician Assistant, Ayurveda, Acupuncture & Chinese Herbal Medicine, Clinical Psychology, Whole Health Leadership, and beyond. Learn more at scuhs.edu.

SOURCE Southern California University of Health Sciences