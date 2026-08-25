As RSM Celebrates Its Centennial, the Firm Makes Big Bets on Global Scale, Talent Development and AI

RSM's 2026 Impact Report details how the firm is investing to expand its position as the leading advisor to the middle market

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a rapidly evolving landscape, RSM US LLP ("RSM") - the leading provider of consulting, tax and assurance services for the middle market - is expanding its transatlantic platform, realizing value from its $1B AI investment and strengthening its position as the first choice for middle market businesses.

RSM's 2026 Impact Report: A Century of Understanding, Exponential Possibility, highlights how the firm is charting its own course by pairing disciplined investment, organic expansion, global alignment and a long-term commitment to helping middle market clients navigate increasing complexity. By advancing talent, technology and global capabilities together, the firm is creating greater value for clients while reinforcing the qualities that have differentiated RSM for a century.

"As the profession continues to evolve, RSM is building from a position of strength, investing for the long term in the talent, technology and global capabilities middle market businesses need most," said Brian Becker, CEO of RSM's transatlantic partnership. "A century of understanding has brought us to this moment, and our strategy is designed around what clients will need next: deeper industry expertise, more seamless global capabilities, stronger digital and AI-enabled delivery and the kind of relationship-driven service that has long set RSM apart."

A digital transformation section titled, "Advancing an AI-Enabled Future for the Middle Market," details RSM's progress across a clear arc: invest, enable, lead, scale and deliver. Highlights include a $1 billion, multiyear investment in AI and RSM's digital core; deployment of Microsoft 365 Copilot to nearly 20,000 professionals around the globe; role-based digital learning; and AI-enabled capabilities designed to help middle market clients drive efficiency, unlock insight and accelerate growth.

This progress builds on RSM's transatlantic partnership, which spans the U.S., UK, Canada, Ireland, India and El Salvador with more than 23,000 professionals and aggregate revenues exceeding $5 billion. In June 2026, RSM announced an agreement in principle for RSM Mexico to join the partnership, further extending the platform's reach and ability to support internationally active middle market clients.

"As scale becomes increasingly important across the profession, how a firm scales matters," said Sam Mascareno, COO of RSM US LLP. "RSM is building scale through strategic investment, global collaboration and a relentless focus on the middle market. That approach enables us to bring clients broader capabilities and deeper expertise while preserving the quality, relationships and commitment to understanding that have defined our firm for the last century."

Across the report, RSM highlights how a century of understanding continues to shape measurable outcomes: helping clients navigate change with confidence, expanding opportunities for its people and strengthening the communities it serves.

Click here to read the RSM 2026 Impact Report.

About RSM US LLP

For 100 years, RSM has empowered middle market companies worldwide to take charge of change. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth. Our unique understanding of the middle market makes RSM the natural choice for growth-oriented, internationally active organizations seeking relevant insights and tailored, innovative solutions for a complex and changing world. With a global reach spanning more than 120 countries, we instill confidence in a world of change by bringing the full power of RSM to make a lasting impact on our clients, colleagues and communities. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE RSM US LLP