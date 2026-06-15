As soccer reaches a fever pitch in North America, Ricola is helping fans keep their voices match-ready

While many brands are joining the soccer conversation this year, Ricola is tapping into a fan experience that crosses borders, teams and rivalries: the power of using your voice. It is also the first time Ricola has ever altered their logo to support soccer fandom and the power of universal cheering heard in every stadium.

"Soccer fans bring unmatched energy to every match, and that excitement often means cheering until your voice gives out," said Alok Ummat, Director of Marketing at Ricola. "Through our Ricolé campaign, we want to celebrate that passion and help fans stay match-ready so they can keep chanting, cheering and supporting their teams all tournament long."

As part of the campaign, Ricola is rolling out a North America-wide program that includes:

Influencer partnerships across Canada, featuring professional soccer player Ashley Lawrence and Sportsnet commentator Emily Agard

On-the-ground sampling activations during matches taking place in Toronto and Vancouver, giving fans opportunities to keep their voices in top form

A robust media campaign including out-of-home advertising, wild postings around Canadian and U.S. match locations, digital placements and a Weather Network app buy

Fans in Toronto, Vancouver and beyond will also spot Ricola's playful "Keep your voice in the game" creative throughout the tournament, bringing together one of soccer's most recognizable chants with Ricola's iconic name.

As excitement builds across North America, Ricola is helping ensure fans can bring the energy from opening match to final celebration. Because no one wants to lose their voice before the tournament is over.

SOURCE Ricola