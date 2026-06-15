Ricola Expands Beyond Cold Season with Launch of Mouthwatering Drops

Crafted with vibrant citrus flavors, Ricola's signature blend of herbs and a hint of Swiss Alpine Salt, the drops are designed to make your mouth water — introducing a new occasion for the brand beyond traditional cold and cough season. Available in Lemon Lime Mint, Orange Mint and Grapefruit Mint, the drops are designed for on-the-go moments when consumers are looking for something both functional and flavorful. Whether after a workout, following a run, during a long day outside or anytime a parched mouth strikes, the drops help quench your mouth while delivering a burst of citrus flavor. As consumers increasingly seek products that deliver both sensory enjoyment and everyday functional benefits, Ricola's mouthwatering drops answer a growing desire* for products that do more than simply soothe — creating a refreshing, mouthwatering sensation whenever and wherever it's needed.

"Ricola has always been known for products rooted in cough and sore throat relief and this latest innovation opens up an entirely new space for the brand and category," said Becky Spruck, Senior Director Marketing, Ricola USA. "This is a new way to Ricola — designed for moments when you want something mouthwatering and satisfying while out living your life. We wanted to create something that's exciting, unexpected and versatile enough to fit naturally into people's lifestyles."

To celebrate the launch, Ricola is debuting its boldest consumer campaign to date — bringing this entirely new occasion for the brand to life through vibrant creative that captures the immersive taste experience at the heart of the product. Spanning out-of-home, digital, social, e-commerce and in-store touchpoints, the campaign invites consumers to discover a new way to Ricola wherever life takes them. Ricola will also bring the drops directly to consumers through a series of high-energy summer moments, including sampling at Bentonville Bike Fest, Broadway in Bryant Park, partnerships with the Arkansas Travelers and Frisco RoughRiders minor league baseball teams, influencer integrations and social-first activations.

The new drops will roll out nationally throughout the summer at Target, Walmart and Amazon, with select retailer-exclusive flavors and offerings available for a limited time.

For more information, please visit Ricola.com or follow along on Instagram @Ricola_USA

*Strategic Market Research, November 2025

About Ricola:

Ricola is one of the world's most modern and innovative manufacturers of herb drops. Ricola herb specialties are exported to more than 45 countries and are famous for their fine Swiss quality. Founded in 1930, with headquarters in Laufen near Basel and subsidiaries in Europe, Asia and the USA, Ricola now produces around 60 different herb drops and tea specialties. In Switzerland, this family-owned company is a pioneer in herb cultivation and places great value on using carefully selected locations and controlled, environmentally friendly cultivation methods. Ricola has concluded fixed long-term purchase agreements with more than 100 farmers in Swiss mountain regions. Ricola is committed to sustainable corporate management, economically, socially and ecologically and is a responsible employer for around 600 employees worldwide. The traditional values of a family-run enterprise coupled with Swiss quality and a passion for innovation are crucial factors in the success of the Ricola global brand. For more information, please visit Ricola.com

Press Contact:

Jenna Gerbino Kaplan; [email protected]

SOURCE Ricola