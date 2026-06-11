As the Agentic Era Reshapes the Data Layer, Enterprises Build Their Sovereign Foundation on EDB Postgres® AI

WILMINGTON, Del., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnterpriseDB (EDB), the leading sovereign AI and data company, today announced continued global adoption of EDB Postgres® AI (EDB PG AI), as enterprises worldwide standardize on the platform to run mission-critical workloads and build a sovereign foundation for the agentic era.

New research from MIT Technology Review Insights, produced in partnership with EDB, finds that AI and data sovereignty is the single strongest predictor of AI success, with enterprises most committed to controlling their data and infrastructure delivering 5x the ROI of their peers.

"The agentic era is raising those stakes sharply: As autonomous agents move into production, they act on enterprise data at a speed and concurrency that turns the data layer into the control point for the entire AI strategy—and makes owning and governing it a source of capability, not just protection. It's why the world's most demanding enterprises are building that foundation on EDB PG AI," said Nancy Hensley, CPO, EDB.

For organizations with the most at stake—banks, insurers, and retailers running mission-critical operations around the clock—that control is existential. When data is a core competitive asset and downtime is not an option, sovereignty becomes the foundation everything else rests on.

Escaping lock-in for AI readiness: IBK

The Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) is a major bank in South Korea and a primary lender to the small and medium-sized enterprises that anchor the national economy. Its previous proprietary database limited customization under restrictive licensing terms, making operational flexibility and cost efficiency decisive factors for migration. IBK moved 15 of its core systems onto EDB PG AI, where they now run stably, with high compatibility letting IBK's team convert SQL, procedures, and packages with minimal modification and compress the project timeline.

Native support for AI and vector workloads gives the bank room to extend into AI services on the same foundation—not as a future migration but as a next step on infrastructure it already controls.

"We've achieved a significant reduction in licensing costs compared to Oracle, and that's a core win that resonates with leadership on the IT budget side," said Park Cheol-min, manager, IT Operations Division at IBK. "Being PostgreSQL-based, EPAS supports extensions like pgvector for AI and vector operations. That gave us a platform with the scalability to extend into AI services down the road. Beyond simple data management, we'll keep advancing our open source, DB-centered data infrastructure strategy."

Going cloud-first to stay AI-ready: Shinhan EZ Insurance

Shinhan EZ Insurance, a digital-first general insurer, was the first in Korea's non–life insurance industry to migrate an entire core system to the public cloud. The rigid licensing of its legacy database blocked the elastic scalability the cloud is built to deliver, even as maintenance costs climbed unchecked.

Rebuilt on EDB PG AI, the new architecture delivers the 24/7 uninterrupted service a financial system demands, alongside the scalability the cloud was meant to unlock—a foundation the company will build on as it embraces new AI and analytical workloads.

"Migrating our core systems to the public cloud was an enormous challenge in the financial sector. EDB's professional support structure, backed by a global engineering team, played a decisive role in securing our operational stability," said Jin-sun Kim, infrastructure lead on the IT Planning Team at Shinhan. "In a financial system, 24/7 uninterrupted service is simply nonnegotiable, and our greatest achievement is the ability to instantly support new services requested by business teams. We'll keep embracing the latest technologies, from AI to big data."

One sovereign foundation, built for the workloads the agentic era demands

IBK and Shinhan EZ Insurance join a growing global roster of enterprises that rely on EDB PG AI across industries, geographies, and workloads.

Performance advertising leader MNTN relies on EDB PG AI for petabyte-scale stability and real-time analytical performance across its mission-critical ad-tech workloads.

relies on EDB PG AI for petabyte-scale stability and real-time analytical performance across its mission-critical ad-tech workloads. Global foreign-exchange trading venue Euronext FX eliminated vendor risk and reclaimed open source control across four data centers worldwide.

eliminated vendor risk and reclaimed open source control across four data centers worldwide. Kyobo Book Centre, one of South Korea's largest retailers, escaped a 50 TB cloud-only data warehouse burdened by runaway costs to gain predictable economics and full compliance control.

The same sovereign foundation that runs their core systems increasingly powers large-scale analytics, converging transactional, analytical, and AI workloads onto one Postgres platform they fully control and can deploy anywhere.

"That convergence is exactly what the agentic era requires. Because AI agents retrieve, analyze, decide, and act against live enterprise data in continuous, high-volume workflows, they amplify the cost and latency penalties of stitching together separate platforms for transactions, analytics, and AI," said Hensley.

Continued industry recognition across product, open source, and impact

This customer adoption is matched by industry-wide recognition, with EDB earning top honors for platform innovation, open source leadership, and community impact over the past year:

EDB's sovereign data and AI platform—trusted by enterprises and recognized across the industry—is the foundation enterprises are building on for the agentic era: one platform that closes the divide between transactional and analytical data so agents can reason over live, governed data in real time, on infrastructure enterprises fully control.

See what's next at EDB's global digital event "The Era of Agentic AI Data," on June 25. Register now: https://www.enterprisedb.com/join-the-era-of-agentic-ai-edb-postgres-ai

About EDB

EDB Postgres® AI (EDB PG AI) is the first open, enterprise-grade sovereign data and AI platform—secure, compliant, and scalable, on-premises and across clouds. Built on Postgres, the world's leading database, EDB PG AI unifies transactional, analytical, and AI workloads, enabling organizations to operationalize their data and LLMs while maintaining control over sovereign environments. EDB PG AI is supported by a global partner network and delivers up to 99.999% availability as well as hybrid management and a built-in AI factory. As one of the most active contributors to the PostgreSQL project, EDB is deeply invested in the vitality of the global community. To learn more, visit www.enterprisedb.com.

EnterpriseDB and EDB are registered trademarks of EnterpriseDB Corporation. Postgres and PostgreSQL are registered trademarks of the PostgreSQL Community Association of Canada and used with their permission. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners.

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SOURCE EnterpriseDB