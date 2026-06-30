EDB Named a Leader in Multimodel Data Platforms Evaluation

Independent research recognizes EDB Postgres® AI for extending transactional workloads into analytical and AI processing on a unified platform.

WILMINGTON, Del., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnterpriseDB (EDB), the leading sovereign data and AI company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Multimodel Data Platforms, Q2 2026. EDB Postgres AI (EDB PG AI) was evaluated as a Leader across both the strategy and current offering categories and received the highest score possible in the Vision, Innovation, Roadmap, and Partner Ecosystem criteria.

Enterprises are racing to unify fragmented, single-purpose data engines into one platform that can serve transactional, analytical, and AI workloads for the agentic era. EDB PG AI is built to meet that shift, extending transactional workloads into analytical and AI processing on a unified, open source foundation with capabilities for interoperability, sovereign deployments, and agentic AI use cases.

According to the report, EDB's robust vision is to create the leading Postgres MMDP for the agentic era, with innovation anchored in deep R&D spend focused on comprehensive inferencing capabilities, analytics accelerators, and AI-driven automation. The report also notes that EDB's superior roadmap addresses the multimodel shift to agentic AI, spanning GPU-accelerated workloads, semantic intelligence, governance, and knowledge graph.

In its evaluation, Forrester states, "EDB is a strong choice for enterprises that need open source flexibility and deployment options to manage mixed translytical and AI workload demands."

"This recognition reflects what we've been building toward: a platform where intelligence moves to the data, not the other way around," said Kevin Dallas, CEO of EDB. "In the agentic era, AI runs on the data layer—governed, sovereign, and enforced at the source. We believe being named a Leader validates that the future of enterprise AI is open, sovereign, and built on Postgres."

The recognition follows EDB's recent launch of agentic database and converged analytics capabilities, now generally available as part of EDB PG AI, with governance available in preview. Built on open Postgres and open table formats, EDB PG AI runs on premises, in hybrid environments, or across clouds and is supported by a global partner ecosystem that includes Dell, IBM, NVIDIA, Red Hat, and Supermicro.

A complimentary copy of the report is available at: https://www.enterprisedb.com/resources/edb-named-leader-forrester-wave

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. The report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

About EDB

EDB Postgres® AI (EDB PG AI) is the sovereign data and AI platform for the agentic enterprise. Built on Postgres, the world's leading open source database, EDB PG AI unifies transactional, analytical, and AI workloads in a single architecture, eliminating the data movement, ETL, and operational fragmentation that slow enterprises down. With governance enforced at the data layer and the flexibility to deploy on premises, in hybrid environments, or across clouds, enterprises operationalize their data and AI on infrastructure they own and control—reaching production-ready sovereign AI in weeks, not months. As one of the most active contributors to the PostgreSQL project, EDB is deeply invested in the vitality of the global open source community. To learn more, visit www.enterprisedb.com.

EnterpriseDB and EDB are registered trademarks of EnterpriseDB Corporation. Postgres and PostgreSQL are registered trademarks of the PostgreSQL Community Association of Canada and used with their permission. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners.

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SOURCE EnterpriseDB