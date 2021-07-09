ASA to Resume Pre-Pandemic Global Expansion Efforts

RESTON, Va., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASA announces plans to resume pre-pandemic global expansion efforts this month at the start of its new fiscal year, through the continuing of establishing strategic partnerships with international valuation professional organizations (VPOs).

Such connections to likeminded organizations with shared goals and principles will help foster the global public trust of members and the appraisal profession through compliance with the highest levels of ethical and professional standards, an integral part of the Society's mission.

David Crick, ASA

"Excellence knows no boundaries, which is why now more than ever the time is right to connect with our international counterparts," said CEO, Johnnie White. "Throughout the Pandemic, we have seen continued demand by members, appraisers and allied professionals around the world for ASA's education, credentialing and membership programs, as well as by consumers looking to hire qualified members, and as the world moves forward ASA anticipates this demand will only increase."

Preparing for this, ASA over the past 15 months has implemented a new governance model to better foster strategic leadership; is upgrading its technology infrastructure, including new association, learning and financial management systems to improve efficiencies and customer service; and working to complete a refresh of its website to modernize and improve user experience.

The timing behind resumed expansion efforts is also driven by the recent election of the Society's first international member and non-U.S. citizen as president, David Crick, ASA, a machinery and equipment appraiser who specializes in aviation valuation.

"David's unique experience, leadership and perspective will be a valuable asset," added White. "His confirmation by membership attests to the Society's continued commitment to an international footprint. He, along with other leaders and staff will serve an instrumental role in meeting the needs of our international membership from 60 countries and ensuring our global expansion efforts are fully realized."

When asked about his new tenure, David responded by saying, "I am honored and excited to take on the role of International President, and look forward to supporting ASA's global outreach."

Recent examples of international and joint ASA strategic partnership programs include: efforts to combat unconscious bias and promote diversity and inclusion; critical discipline-centric COVID-19 resources; membership discounts for low- or middle-income countries; and upcoming international conferences like the 12th International Valuation Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

For more information about ASA's global strategic partner program, visit www.appraisers.org/partners or contact ASA at [email protected] or +1 703-733-2124.

ASA is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call +1 703-733-2124.

