Ascendant Holidays Expands Member Benefits While Delivering A New World of Travel Destinations

ORLANDO, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendant Holidays continues to open a new world of travel destinations for its members by expanding and reinforcing its resort offerings with experiences designed for families, couples, and travelers seeking clarity, comfort, and value.

Built around the belief that vacations should be easy to plan and enjoyable from start to finish, Ascendant Holidays combines trusted resort partners with flexible travel options and clearly defined membership benefits. This approach allows members to explore more destinations while traveling with confidence and peace of mind.

"At Ascendant Holidays, our focus is on creating vacation experiences that feel exciting but also reliable," said John B. Reservations Manager of Ascendant Holidays. "That means quality resorts, straightforward policies, and support."

Thoughtfully Designed Membership Benefits

Ascendant Holidays offers a travel model built on stability and consistency, providing members access to resort experiences that balance comfort, convenience, and value. Each benefit is designed to ensure members enjoy a whole world of travel opportunities, whether traveling with family, as a couple, or in a group.

Ascendant Holidays membership benefits include:

Family-friendly resort experiences at Nickelodeon Punta Cana, where entertainment, themed activities, and all-inclusive comfort come together for memorable family vacations.

Beachfront escapes at Azul Jamaica, offering a relaxed Caribbean setting ideal for couples and group travel.

All-inclusive resort stays that include meals, activities, and on-site amenities, allowing members to focus on enjoying their time away.

Guidance from a dedicated member representative, available to help members understand options and maximizing membership benefits.

Hotel's clear cancellation policies and terms for Ascendant Holidays members designed to be traveler-friendly, providing transparency and peace of mind when travel plans need adjustment.

These benefits reflect Ascendant Holidays' commitment to delivering vacations that balance excitement with simplicity—making travel accessible, enjoyable, and stress-free.

Opening the Door to More Destinations

By continually evaluating guest feedback and resort performance, Ascendant Holidays ensures its members gain access to destinations and experiences that meet consistent quality standards. From beach escapes to family-oriented resorts, the brand remains focused on offering dependable travel options within a growing global portfolio.

About Ascendant Holidays

A vacation and leisure lifestyle club offering a new world of travel destinations and remarkable travel opportunities to its members. Powered by "The World's Most Popular Cruise Line" and affiliated to market-leading partners as Sunset World Resorts and Resort Condominiums International® (RCI), this exceptional membership program delivers access to affordable world-class accommodations, top-notch cruises and exclusive leisure benefits for family enjoyment and couples relaxing getaway.

Headquartered in Orlando's Entertainment District. Ascendant Holidays members experience the flexibility and vast opportunities in more than 10,000+ resorts around the globe at affordable prices. This sort of flexibility and diversity makes this program the optimal choice for families around the world as its members are able to choose their desired accommodations on their own terms by choosing when, where and how frequently to vacation.

Learn more at https://www.ascendant-holidays.com

SOURCE Ascendant Holidays