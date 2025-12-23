Ascendant Holidays at Vista Cay Resort Earns RCI® Gold Crown Recognition for the Third Consecutive Year

Prestigious designation highlights consistent excellence in guest satisfaction, hospitality standards, and resort quality in Orlando, Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendant Holidays proudly announces that Ascendant Holidays at Vista Cay Resort has been awarded the RCI® Gold Crown Resort® designation for the third consecutive year, reaffirming the brand's ongoing commitment to quality, service excellence, and outstanding vacation experiences for its members and guests.

The RCI Gold Crown Resort® recognition represents the highest level of achievement within RCI's global resort recognition program. It is awarded to affiliated resorts that consistently meet or exceed rigorous quality standards in critical areas such as unit housekeeping, unit maintenance, hospitality, resort amenities, and overall guest satisfaction.

A Trusted Quality Benchmark for RCI Members

RCI's recognition program is driven by verified member feedback and operational evaluations, making the Gold Crown designation a trusted benchmark for travelers seeking reliable, well-maintained, and guest-focused resorts. For visitors planning stays in Orlando, whether for theme parks, extended family vacations, or longer resort-style stays, the Gold Crown award signals a superior level of service and resort standards.

Ascendant Holidays at Vista Cay

Located across from Universal Epic Universe, providing guests with an ideal location near Orlando's newest theme park, as well as close proximity to major attractions, convention centers, dining, and entertainment districts.

Ascendant Holidays at Vista Cay offers spacious, vacation-home-style accommodations designed for comfort, flexibility, and convenience, confirmed by hundreds of Ascendant Holidays members reviews. The resort caters to families, couples, and groups looking for a premium stay near Orlando's major attractions, convention centers, dining, and entertainment districts.

This third consecutive RCI Gold Crown recognition further reinforces Ascendant Holidays' position as a trusted provider of high-quality resort accommodations within the RCI exchange network.

About Ascendant Holidays

Ascendant Holidays is a vacation and leisure lifestyle club focused on delivering access to affordable world-class accommodations, top-notch cruises and exclusive leisure benefits for family enjoyment and couples relaxing getaway. With a strong emphasis on guest satisfaction, operational excellence, and long-term value, Ascendant Holidays partners with recognized hospitality networks and resort destinations to provide memorable vacation experiences.

