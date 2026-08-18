Ascensus Announces Next Chapter of Growth in a New Partnership between Stone Point Capital and Genstar Capital

A leading independent provider of savings solutions and technology enters its next phase with expanded scale and capabilities

DRESHER, Pa., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus, the engine at the center of America's savings ecosystem, announced today a new ownership structure co-led by Stone Point Capital ("Stone Point") and Genstar Capital ("Genstar"). Stone Point and Genstar are each investing new capital and will hold equal stakes in the company. Ascensus will continue to operate with its current leadership team, client relationships, and service model.

The investment provides additional long-term strategic support from two specialist firms as Ascensus enters its next phase of growth. Stone Point, an investment firm focused on the financial services industry and related sectors, initially invested in Ascensus in 2021. Genstar, a private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the financial services, software, industrials, and healthcare industries, returns as an owner having previously been a lead investor in Ascensus from 2015 to 2021.

Ascensus, a leading independent provider of tax-advantaged savings solutions and technology, supports more than 16 million savers1 and oversees more than $1.3 trillion in assets under administration2 as of August 3, 2026. The company has continued to expand its capabilities, including through its previously announced acquisition of AmericanTCS, which added new trust and custody, pooled employer plan, and fiduciary capabilities to its platform.

"Stone Point's decision to continue as an owner paired with Genstar's decision to return as an owner is a powerful endorsement of our long-term strategy, our people, and the strength of our business," said Nick Good, CEO, Ascensus. "Against the backdrop of savings industry growth, Ascensus enters its next chapter with greater scale, broader capabilities, and significant opportunities to create value for our clients, partners, and savers. Going forward, together with Stone Point and Genstar, we are well-positioned to continue investing in technology and AI, client service and experience, and the broader capabilities that will fuel our long-term growth."

"Our decision to reinvest in Ascensus reflects our strong conviction in the company and the opportunities ahead," said Fayez Muhtadie, Co-Head of Private Equity at Stone Point. "As the leading independent player in the savings ecosystem, Ascensus has a differentiated market position, significant scale, and a compelling opportunity to benefit from powerful long-term industry trends. Having partnered closely with the senior management team at Ascensus since 2021, we have tremendous confidence in their ability to build on Ascensus' leadership position."

"The market for tax-advantaged savings is underpinned by durable growth, and Ascensus is a scaled, independent player well positioned to capture that opportunity. We know Ascensus well from our first partnership, and the business has continued to outperform, adding scale and capabilities while demonstrating consistent execution," said Tony Salewski, Managing Partner at Genstar. Sid Ramakrishnan, Managing Director at Genstar, added, "Genstar's experience across the wealth and asset management ecosystem reinforces our conviction in the Company. We look forward to supporting the management team alongside Stone Point."

The transaction is expected to close in the coming months, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. At that time, Stone Point and Genstar will assume joint governance of Ascensus. GIC, a global institutional investor which originally invested in Ascensus in 2019, will remain invested alongside Stone Point and Genstar as part of the transaction.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, and Wells Fargo served as financial advisors and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to Ascensus. Lazard Frères & Co. LLC served as buyside financial advisor to Stone Point. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as buyside financial advisors and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal counsel to Genstar.

About Ascensus

Ascensus is the engine at the center of America's savings ecosystem. The company makes saving easier by bringing together intuitive technology, AI, and high-touch service to support better financial outcomes for savers, small- to mid-sized businesses, state governments, and leading corporations and financial institutions. Ascensus offers comprehensive qualified and nonqualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, corporate- and bank-owned life insurance solutions, as well as fiduciary and total rewards services. The company supports over 16 million savers and oversees more than $1.3 trillion in assets under administration as of August 3, 2026. For more information, visit ascensus.com.

About Stone Point Capital

Stone Point is a leading investment firm with more than $75 billion in assets under management across private equity, credit and insurance solutions. Drawing on more than three decades of experience and sector specialization, the firm focuses on the financial services industry and related sectors. Stone Point invests in and partners with talented management teams primarily based in North America and Western Europe. In addition, our capital markets team supports the firm, portfolio companies and other clients by providing custom financing solutions. Stone Point is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with offices in New York and Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.stonepoint.com.

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital (www.gencap.com) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high-quality companies for over 35 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $51 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, industrials, healthcare, and software industries.

Media Contacts:

For Ascensus

Greg Winter

[email protected]

For Stone Point Capital

[email protected]

For Genstar Capital

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1 Figure includes American Trust Retirement recordkeeping participants

2 Figure includes AmericanTCS AUA

SOURCE Ascensus