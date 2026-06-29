Ascensus Expands Retirement Strategy with Launch of National Nonprofit 403(b) Pooled Employer Plan

New offering underscores commitment to scaling pooled plans and expanding retirement access for nonprofit organizations and their employees

DRESHER, Pa., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus, the engine at the center of America's savings ecosystem, announced the launch of the National Nonprofit 403(b) Pooled Employer Plan (PEP), a new retirement solution designed to help nonprofit organizations simplify plan administration and broaden access to scalable retirement benefits. Available through open distribution to advisors nationwide, the offering expands Ascensus' growing suite of pooled retirement plan solutions and reflects the company's broader strategy to scale pooled plans as a key driver of future retirement growth.

"As we look forward, PEPs are a core pillar of our retirement strategy at Ascensus," said Dan Morrison, President of Retirement at Ascensus. "Demand for simpler, more scalable retirement solutions continues to grow, and pooled plans represent one of the most important ways we can deliver that at scale. Our National Nonprofit 403(b) PEP brings together fiduciary support, administrative efficiency, and integrated technology to help advisors and organizations operate more effectively while improving outcomes for participants."

Mr. Morrison continued, "We also see the nonprofit segment as underserved and a priority area for future focus and investment. School teachers, healthcare workers, and employees of nonprofit organizations dedicate their careers to serving others. We view it as our responsibility to ensure they have access to high-quality retirement solutions that help more of these savers save more."

The National Nonprofit 403(b) PEP was developed specifically for nonprofit organizations seeking a simpler, more scalable retirement plan structure. The solution offers a bundled administrative model, with Newport serving as the pooled plan provider and administrative fiduciary, Ascensus serving as recordkeeper, and Aprio providing independent investment fiduciary oversight.

The launch builds on Ascensus' continued expansion in the pooled plan market as organizations and advisors increasingly seek retirement solutions that reduce complexity, improve efficiency, and support stronger governance. Earlier this year, Ascensus introduced additional pooled employer plan offerings to meet evolving advisor and employer needs, reinforcing its commitment to expanding access to flexible retirement plan solutions across market segments.

By combining administrative scale, fiduciary support, and integrated investment oversight, the National Nonprofit 403(b) PEP is designed to help nonprofit organizations devote more time and resources to their missions while providing employees with access to quality retirement benefits.

This focus on scaling pooled solutions and expanding access reflects Ascensus' broader strategy to build a more powerful, integrated retirement platform. In support of this strategy, the company announced last month that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AmericanTCS—bringing together combined capabilities, greater scale, and an expanded fiduciary and administrative platform that is expected to accelerate Ascensus' ability to deliver on this strategy for plan sponsors and participants upon closing. The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

For more information on Ascensus PEP offerings, visit: https://www.ascensus.com/solutions/retirement/defined-contribution/meps-peps/

About Ascensus

Ascensus is the engine at the center of America's savings ecosystem. The company makes saving easier by bringing together intuitive technology, AI, and high-touch service that supports better financial outcomes for savers, small- to mid-sized businesses, state governments, and leading financial institutions. Ascensus offers comprehensive qualified and nonqualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, corporate- and bank-owned life insurance solutions, as well as fiduciary and total rewards services. The company supports over 16 million savers, oversees $913+ billion dollars in assets under administration, and employs more than 5,000 associates as of March 31, 2026. For more information, visit ascensus.com.

CONTACT:

Greg Winter

SVP, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Ascensus