Ascensus Completes Acquisition of AmericanTCS, Expanding Platform and Capabilities

Broadens capabilities across retirement services, trust & custody, and technology solutions

DRESHER, Pa., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus, the engine at the center of America's savings ecosystem, today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of AmericanTCS, a leading provider of innovative retirement, trust & custody, and technology automation solutions.

The transaction reflects Ascensus' strategy of investing in scale, technology, and service capabilities. By combining their respective strengths, Ascensus and AmericanTCS are bolstering Ascensus' position as a central platform across retirement, trust & custody, and technology—supporting advisors, TPAs, recordkeepers, and asset and wealth managers while advancing broader access to workplace retirement solutions for underserved employers and savers.

"Completing this transaction marks an important milestone for Ascensus and AmericanTCS as we bring together two highly complementary organizations with a shared commitment to helping more Americans achieve financial security," said Nick Good, CEO of Ascensus. "Together, we are expanding the scale, capabilities, and technology we deliver across the savings ecosystem—helping our partners operate more efficiently, serve clients more effectively, and bring retirement solutions to more small- and mid-sized businesses."

"For decades, AmericanTCS has focused on helping clients navigate an increasingly complex retirement and financial services landscape," said Tim Friday, President of Trust & Custody, former President/CEO of American Trust Custody. "As part of Ascensus, we can build upon that foundation with expanded resources, broader capabilities, and enhanced technology solutions. We are excited about what this combination means for our clients and partners and the opportunities it creates to better serve savers nationwide."

The acquisition enhances Ascensus' capabilities in several areas:

Expanded retirement solutions and scale, including broader pooled employer plan (PEP) capabilities and fiduciary services

Differentiated trust & custody offerings, supporting recordkeepers, advisors, TPAs, asset managers, and other institutional partners

Technology and workflow solutions, including PensionPro, Hub+ ® , and ERISApedia ® , enabling greater efficiency and connectivity across the ecosystem

, and ERISApedia , enabling greater efficiency and connectivity across the ecosystem Additional specialized talent and expertise across retirement, trust & custody, investment & wealth, and technology solutions.

Ascensus will integrate AmericanTCS with a focus on continuity of service, disciplined execution, and commitment to a seamless transition throughout the integration process. Ascensus plans to continue its focus on technology, service excellence, and innovation to support partner growth and improved outcomes for savers.

Lazard Frères & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as financial advisors, and DLA Piper LLP (US), Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Ropes & Gray LLP and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel, to Ascensus. Raymond James served as financial advisor, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel, to AmericanTCS.

About Ascensus

Ascensus is the engine at the center of America's savings ecosystem. The company makes saving easier by bringing together intuitive technology, AI, and high-touch service to support better financial outcomes for savers, small- to mid-sized businesses, state governments, and leading corporations and financial institutions. Ascensus offers comprehensive qualified and nonqualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, corporate- and bank-owned life insurance solutions, as well as fiduciary and total rewards services. Through its complete range of solutions, the company supports more than 16 million savers nationwide. For more information, visit ascensus.com.

About AmericanTCS

AmericanTCS and its family of businesses bring more than 50 years of experience delivering industry-leading financial services to the American workforce. Through a comprehensive suite of custody and trust services, retirement solutions, wealth management and technology software automation, AmericanTCS serves a diverse client base across the country. United by a shared mission, our businesses are dedicated to helping all Americans achieve greater financial security.

CONTACT:

Greg Winter

SVP, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Ascensus