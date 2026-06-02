Ascensus Named Best RegTech Solution at the 2026 Banking Tech Awards USA

Recognition from FinTech Futures Highlights Ascensus' Technology Leadership in Compliance and Regulatory Innovation

DRESHER, Pa., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus, the engine at the center of America's savings ecosystem, announced that it has been named Best RegTech Solution – Specialist Sector at the 2026 Banking Tech Awards USA, presented by FinTech Futures.

Ascensus was recognized for delivering innovative, compliant, and scalable technology solutions, including its IRADirect® software for IRA and HSA administration, operations, and compliance. These solutions help banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions meet evolving requirements while supporting a robust user experience. The Banking Tech Awards USA recognize excellence and innovation across the banking and fintech industry, honoring organizations that are advancing technology, improving operations, and helping clients navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

"This recognition reflects the deliberate investments we're making in technology to transform the client and customer experience in the face of accelerating regulatory complexity," said Dan Morrison, President of Retirement at Ascensus. "By reducing friction and embedding compliance into intuitive, digital workflows, we're helping our clients operate more efficiently and deliver better outcomes for the people they serve."

This year's awards drew from more than 80 banks, fintechs, and technology providers from across the country. Ascensus' selection in this competitive field underscores the strength of its technology platform, industry-leading compliance capabilities, and ongoing investment in digital solutions.

About Ascensus

Ascensus is the engine at the center of America's savings ecosystem. The company makes saving easier by bringing together intuitive technology, AI, and high-touch service that supports better financial outcomes for savers, small- to mid-sized businesses, state governments, and leading financial institutions. Ascensus offers comprehensive qualified and nonqualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, corporate- and bank-owned life insurance solutions, as well as fiduciary and total rewards services. The company supports over 16 million savers, oversees $913+ billion dollars in assets under administration, and employs more than 5,000 associates as of March 31, 2026. For more information, visit ascensus.com.

CONTACT:

Greg Winter

SVP, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Ascensus