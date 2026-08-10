Ascent Named a Top Private Student Loan Lender by NerdWallet, Yahoo Finance, Forbes, and U.S. News

Industry recognition highlights Ascent's flexible repayment options, no-fee student loans, borrower benefits, and commitment to helping students successfully finance their education.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Funding, LLC ("Ascent"), a student financing company focused on helping students and families confidently plan, pay, and succeed throughout higher education, announced it has been named NerdWallet's 2026 Best Student Loan Overall. The honor also comes alongside additional recognition from Yahoo Finance, Forbes, and U.S. News, reinforcing Ascent's position as a standout student loan provider for today's learners.

NerdWallet's Best Student Loan Overall award recognizes lenders that stand out across the factors students and families weigh most when comparing private student loans, including accessibility, repayment flexibility, fees, borrower support, and overall value. Ascent was recognized for bringing those priorities together through private student loan options for borrowers with or without a co-signer, flexible repayment plans, no fees on student loans, career support, and graduation rewards.

This award complements a strong year of 2026 recognition for Ascent, including:

Forbes: Best for Flexible Payment Terms

Forbes awarded Ascent a perfect 5-star rating for flexible payment terms, recognizing the company's broad range of repayment options, commitment to serving diverse student populations, and innovative outcomes-based loan program designed to expand access to education financing for students who may not qualify through traditional credit-based underwriting.

Yahoo Finance: Best Overall Private Student Loan

Yahoo Finance named Ascent its Best Overall Private Student Loan, recognizing the company for its undergraduate and graduate student loan options, longer-than-usual grace period after graduation, and Progressive Repayment option, which allows borrowers to begin with smaller payments after graduation that increase over time while remaining within the original loan term.

U.S. News: Highest Listed Private Student Loan Lender Rating

U.S. News rated Ascent 4.8/5 in its Best Private Student Loans comparison, the highest listed rating among private student loan lenders. The rating reflects Ascent's no-fee structure, accessibility for noncitizens, broad range of eligible schools and programs, and flexible repayment options.

"Paying for college can feel complicated, and students deserve options that make the process feel clearer and more manageable," said Allie Danziger, Chief Marketing Officer at Ascent. "We're honored to be recognized by respected financial publications because these awards reflect the work our team does every day to support borrowers with options designed to meet them where they are."

Recognition That Reflects Real Student Impact

Together, these awards reflect what Ascent is building: a student loan experience with more pathways to financing, support beyond the loan, stronger borrower benefits, and repayment options designed for the realities of modern learners. According to the 2025 Impact Report, in 2025 alone, Ascent helped more than 27,000 learners finance their education across more than 1,300 colleges and universities and 80 career schools, disbursing more than $357 million to support students in traditional degree programs, career training programs, certificates, bootcamps, and workforce pathways. Ascent also broadened access through more than $32 million in Zero Percent Loans and more than $8 million in loans to DACA students, while more than 9,200 learners engaged in professional skills and financial wellness training.

That same focus on access and support shows up in the way Ascent structures its student loan options: competitive rates starting at 2.19% Annual Percentage Rate (APR)¹, no fees on college and graduate student loans, automatic payment discounts, flexible repayment options, and access to AscentUP student success resources². The result is a student financing experience built to meet more learners where they are, helping them pay for school with options that are clearer, more flexible, and better aligned with the path ahead.

About Ascent

Ascent is a leading provider of innovative financial products and wrap-around student support services that has helped more than 220,000 borrowers* pay for school while enabling more students to access education and achieve academic and economic success.

Everything Ascent offers is designed by leading industry professionals and with advanced technology and innovation to increase every student's ability to plan, pay, and succeed. Ascent's Outcomes-Based Loan ™ provides funding to credit-invisible borrowers who generally do not benefit from traditional credit. Ascent products also include: Cosigned Loans, Solo Loans, Career Loans, Parent Loans, Graduate Loans, Access Loans, Enterprise Loans and Impact Loans.

For more information, visit AscentFunding.com.

Ascent Funding, LLC products are made available through Bank of Lake Mills or DR Bank, each Member FDIC. Subject to credit approval.

1Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed above are effective as of 08/01/2026 and reflect an Automatic Payment Discount of 0.5% on credit-based college student loans, and a 1.00% discount on outcomes-based college student loans when you enroll in automatic payments. Loans subject to individual approval, restrictions and conditions apply. Loan features and information advertised are intended for college student loans and are subject to change at any time. For more information, see repayment examples or review the Ascent Student Loans Terms and Conditions. The final amount approved depends on the borrower's credit history, verifiable cost of attendance as certified by an eligible school and is subject to credit approval and verification of application information. Lowest interest rates require full principal and interest (Immediate) payments, the shortest loan term, a cosigner, and are only available for our most creditworthy applicants and cosigners with the highest average credit scores. Actual APR offered may be higher or lower than the examples above, based on the amount of time you spend in school and any grace period you have before repayment begins. Variable rates may increase after consummation.

2 For more information, including eligibility requirements, terms, and conditions, please visit www.ascentfunding.com/ascentbenefitsterms.

* Over 220,000 borrowers took out an Ascent loan for college or career training tuition or expenses between January 2018 and March 2026.

SOURCE Ascent