Ascent Closes $45MM Series C Financing Amid Growing Opportunity in the Student Lending Landscape

New infusion of capital will be used to meet the funding needs of graduate schools and their students

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent , a leading provider of innovative financial products and student support services, today announced the successful close of its Series C funding round. Federal policy shifts that cap the amount of federal loans available for education are driving more students toward private lenders to help cover their tuition bills. The private student loan need is projected to double to $26B over the next three years, and Ascent is positioned to support these students looking to pursue their educational goals. The round was led by a global asset manager and provides the capital Ascent needs to grow its leadership team, scale its unique education financing platform and expand into critical new education verticals.

Ascent has built significant momentum to meet this demand, establishing partnerships with more than 2,300 institutions and training providers, resulting in a 30% increase in loan originations year over year. Over the last decade, Ascent has disbursed over $1.5 billion in education loans to more than 168,000 families through its diverse suite of traditional college loans, including cosigned and non-cosigned options, and its industry-leading outcomes-based financing.

"At Ascent, we've always believed that a student's potential shouldn't be limited by their current financial circumstances, but rather fueled by their future success," said Ken Ruggiero, Co-Founder and CEO of Ascent Funding. "As federal policies shift and traditional funding gaps widen, our mission to offer financing for traditionally overlooked and underserved individuals and families so they can gain access to post-secondary education and build a foundation for durable economic mobility has never been more important. This new capital will allow us to double down on our goals, providing students with the funding they need to invest in their future."

Ascent is grounded in delivering innovative financing alongside a culture of respect, dignity, and personalized financial education and support, equipping students with the tools and confidence to succeed. This funding allows Ascent to continue to bring innovative products to students:

Graduate Outcomes Based Loan Product — As federal policy shifts make graduate school harder to access, many qualified learners are at risk of being left behind. Ascent is committed to changing that through its continued focus on Outcomes Based Lending and bringing this solution to graduate students by evaluating each student's expected post-graduation earning potential, not just their current credit profile, to offer loans that they can afford to pay back post-graduation.

— As federal policy shifts make graduate school harder to access, many qualified learners are at risk of being left behind. Ascent is committed to changing that through its continued focus on Outcomes Based Lending and bringing this solution to graduate students by evaluating each student's expected post-graduation earning potential, not just their current credit profile, to offer loans that they can afford to pay back post-graduation. Aviation Loan Program — Flight training tuition and expenses often exceeds $100,000 and are frequently ineligible for federal aid, leaving aspiring pilots with limited financing options. Ascent's Aviation Loan program is designed around early-career aviation pathways, evaluating students based on expected starting income rather than current credit history or cosigner access. The initiative builds on Ascent's established track record supporting skilled trades such as electrical lineworkers, welders, and healthcare professionals.

— Flight training tuition and expenses often exceeds $100,000 and are frequently ineligible for federal aid, leaving aspiring pilots with limited financing options. Ascent's Aviation Loan program is designed around early-career aviation pathways, evaluating students based on expected starting income rather than current credit history or cosigner access. The initiative builds on Ascent's established track record supporting skilled trades such as electrical lineworkers, welders, and healthcare professionals. Grad School Loan Calculator — A proprietary interactive digital tool that provides immediate clarity on the cost of advanced degrees. The calculator allows students and financial aid officers to model the total cost of attendance and the need for private student loans vs. federal loans, helping borrowers assess funding needs against future earning potential rather than traditional credit constraints.

Ascent's growth is anchored by a team that understands both the complexity of student financing and the real lives behind every application. With this new funding, Ascent is announcing several leadership appointments to support its next phase of growth:

Ryan Gray , has been appointed Co-President and will oversee Finance, Capital Markets, Credit & Analytics, Technology, Operations and Human Resources.

, has been appointed Co-President and will oversee Finance, Capital Markets, Credit & Analytics, Technology, Operations and Human Resources. Tristan Fleming , has been appointed Co-President and will lead Sales & Marketing, Product, Impact, and Legal & Compliance.

"Ryan Gray and Tristan Fleming have been instrumental to Ascent's growth for the last 10+ years and are widely respected leaders in education finance," said Ruggiero. "Their new roles position Ascent to accelerate innovation, bring new products to market faster, and respond to the evolving needs of students and schools."

Along with a strong team of more than 120 professionals headquartered in San Diego, Ascent will continue to differentiate itself from traditional lenders by partnering closely with institutions and families, combining flexible financing with practical financial wellness support. This relationship-driven approach enables Ascent to scale across diverse markets while advancing our mission to increase borrower income by $10 billion by 2028, as well as remain focused on serving credit-invisible borrowers who are often overlooked by traditional credit models.

TD Securities served as exclusive placement agent for Ascent on the Series C financing, and Cooley served as legal advisor to Ascent. For more information about Ascent's innovative financing and student success initiatives, visit ascentfunding.com .

ABOUT ASCENT

Ascent is a leading provider of innovative financial products and wrap-around student support services that enable more students to access education and achieve academic and economic success. Everything Ascent offers is designed by leading industry professionals and with advanced technology and innovation to increase every student's ability to plan, pay, and succeed. Ascent's rare Outcomes-Based Loan provides funding to credit-invisible borrowers who generally do not benefit from traditional credit. Ascent products also include: Cosigned Loans , Solo Loans , Career Loans , Parent Loans , Graduate Loans , Access Loans, Enterprise Loans and Impact Loans. For more information, visit www.ascentfunding.com .

SOURCE Ascent