ASCP Names Alexandra Brown, MD, FASCP, as Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Brown's appointment reflects a commitment to listening, connecting, and building the future of pathology and laboratory medicine collaboratively.

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP) today announced the appointment of Alexandra Brown, MD, FASCP, as its Chief Executive Officer, following her successful tenure as Interim CEO over the past year. The selection was made after a national search and based on the recommendation from a search committee appointed by ASCP's Executive Committee. Dr. Brown's exceptional clinical and executive leadership experience positioned her as the top choice for the ASCP Board of Directors, and with this appointment, she becomes the first woman to serve as the appointed CEO of ASCP.

Dr. Brown's appointment reflects ASCP's commitment to leadership rooted in the profession, informed by its members, and focused on advancing pathology and laboratory medicine in service of patients and the public.

For more than a century, ASCP has been the leading professional organization for pathologists and laboratory professionals, advancing excellence in pathology and laboratory medicine through education, certification, and advocacy. As CEO, Dr. Brown will build on that legacy while guiding and modernizing the Society to anticipate the needs of the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

Since assuming the role of Interim CEO in August 2025, Dr. Brown has demonstrated strong leadership, strategic vision, and a deep commitment to ASCP's mission and evolution. Throughout her tenure, she has emphasized engagement with pathologists, laboratory professionals, residents, and students, reinforcing her belief that the Society is strongest when its direction is shaped by those it serves.

"Having Dr. Brown as ASCP's CEO bodes well for pathology and laboratory medicine. Dr. Brown has the requisite medical expertise and experience that we must have, but she also brings qualities that we need. Her acute awareness and sensitivity to the needs of others is the foundation of her collaborative approach to improving practice standards and patient care," said Dr. Greg Davis, MD, MSPH, FASCP, President of ASCP.

An accomplished pathologist board certified in anatomic pathology, clinical pathology, and clinical informatics, Dr. Brown is a longtime and dedicated ASCP member and volunteer. She served in multiple leadership roles within the Society throughout her career, including two terms as a volunteer on the Board of Directors, ten years on staff, most recently as Chief Medical Officer. Her practical clinical experience coupled with a decade of work in the non-profit medical association industry provide a unique perspective on the opportunities and challenges facing the profession, from workforce pressures and evolving diagnostic technologies to the critical role pathology and laboratory medicine play in the broader healthcare ecosystem.

In partnership with the ASCP Board of Directors, which establishes the Society's strategic priorities and long-term direction, Dr. Brown will continue to focus on advancing ASCP's core mission. Priorities include enhancing member engagement, supporting workforce development, expanding ASCP's influence and partnerships, investing in innovation, and modernizing programs to meet the evolving needs of pathologists and laboratory professionals.

"I am honored to step into the role of CEO and continue serving an organization that is so vital to patients and the healthcare community," said Dr. Brown. "ASCP's strength has always been its members. My commitment is to lead with transparency, collaboration, and accountability while ensuring the Society remains responsive to the needs of pathologists and laboratory professionals. Together, we will build on ASCP's strong foundation and advance our mission to improve patients' lives through innovation, adaptation, and consistent excellence in pathology and laboratory medicine."

As healthcare continues to evolve, ASCP remains the trusted voice and professional home for pathologists and laboratory professionals. Under Dr. Brown's leadership, and in collaboration with the ASCP Board of Directors, members, volunteer leaders, and internal team members, the Society is well positioned to strengthen its impact, elevate the profession, and advance the future of diagnostics. Together, ASCP will continue shaping the future for pathology and laboratory medicine and the patients who depend on it every day.

About ASCP

Founded in 1922 in Chicago, ASCP is a medical professional society with more than 100,000 member board-certified anatomic and clinical pathologists, pathology residents and fellows, laboratory professionals, and students. ASCP provides excellence in education, certification, and advocacy on behalf of patients, pathologists, and laboratory professionals. To learn more, visit www.ascp.org.

SOURCE American Society for Clinical Pathology