ASCP Announces Recipients of Novel Quality Improvement Grant to Advance Biomarker Testing and Precision Care in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Six health systems and organizations awarded funding to improve patient access to cancer care through optimizing molecular testing pathways, biomarker-driven treatment selection, and precision oncology implementation in metastatic colorectal cancer

CHICAGO, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 150,000 new colorectal cancer cases diagnosed annually in the United States, metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) remains an area of significant unmet medical need.

The American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP), in collaboration with Pfizer and with participation from the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), announced the recipients of its metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) Quality Improvement (QI) Grant Program. The initiative supports innovative projects designed to improve biomarker testing and frontline treatment selection for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer.

The following organizations have been selected to receive grant funding, with awards ranging from $185,000 to $250,000:

MAWD Pathology Group

Northwell Health / Feinstein Institutes

PanOncology Research Foundation / Pan American Center for Oncology Trials (Puerto Rico)

TriHealth Cancer Institute

Tufts Medical Center

University of Chicago Medicine

The grants are part of a multi-year initiative launched through a Request for Proposals (RFP) announced by ASCP in January 2026. The program is focused on addressing persistent gaps in molecular testing, communication, care coordination, and biomarker-driven treatment decision-making for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer.

Funded projects encompass a range of innovative topics, including molecular testing pathways, biomarker testing optimization, system-wide precision oncology implementation and equity initiatives, and building scalable advances for diagnostic excellence and therapeutic precision for patients with metastatic colorectal cancers.

"These grant recipients represent a diverse group of healthcare organizations committed to advancing precision medicine and improving outcomes for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer," said Ali Brown, MD, Interim CEO of ASCP. "Through these projects, participants will help strengthen biomarker testing pathways, improve communication across multidisciplinary care teams, and develop scalable solutions that ensure patients receive timely, guideline-concordant care. We are excited to support initiatives that have the potential to create lasting improvements to patient care not only within these institutions, but across the broader oncology community."

Metastatic colorectal cancer treatment increasingly depends on timely and accurate biomarker testing to inform therapy selection. In alignment with National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) guidelines, the initiative focuses on improving testing practices for key biomarkers, including RAS (KRAS/NRAS) mutations, BRAF mutations, HER2 amplification, and microsatellite instability (MSI)/mismatch repair (MMR) status.

The funded QI projects are structured as pathology-centric, multidisciplinary health system implementation efforts, with particular emphasis on community-based care settings. Participating institutions will bring together pathologists, laboratory professionals, oncologists, surgeons, and other members of the cancer care team to identify barriers, optimize workflows, and improve coordination across the continuum of care.

Through the program, participating organizations will leverage ASCP's Performance and Diagnostic Insights (PDI) platform, which provides real-time data aggregation and analytics to support performance measurement and evidence-based decision-making. Projects will evaluate current biomarker testing practices, identify variation in test ordering and reporting workflows, and implement targeted interventions to improve efficiency, timeliness, and communication of results.

Key objectives of the initiative include:

Understanding current biomarker testing practices and identifying variation in test-ordering protocols

Evaluating turnaround times, reporting workflows, and operational efficiency

Addressing communication gaps to ensure timely dissemination of biomarker results to the care team

Establishing pathways for accelerated molecular diagnostics to support optimal frontline treatment decisions

Improving patient safety by ensuring appropriate, guideline-concordant testing and therapy selection

Strengthening care team capabilities by equipping pathology and laboratory professionals with tools and skills to enhance communication and care coordination

In addition to driving measurable improvements within participating institutions, the program will generate practical insights and best practices that can be shared broadly to advance biomarker testing and precision oncology care nationwide. The initiative is intended to promote sustainable, scalable improvements that support timely diagnosis, personalized treatment planning, and better outcomes for patients living with metastatic colorectal cancer.

About ASCP

Founded in 1922 in Chicago, ASCP is a medical professional society with more than 100,000 member board-certified anatomic and clinical pathologists, pathology residents and fellows, laboratory professionals, and students. ASCP provides excellence in education, certification, and advocacy on behalf of patients, pathologists, and laboratory professionals. To learn more, visit http://www.ascp.org.

SOURCE American Society for Clinical Pathology