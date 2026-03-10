Ashland Place Wins "Global Editor's Deal of the Year" Award from Airline Economics

Vice Chair Jennifer Villa Receives Trailblazer Award

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashland Place Finance LLC ("Ashland Place"), a commercial aviation financing platform, today announced that it has received the "Global Editor's Deal of the Year" award by Airline Economics, the leading and largest finance and leasing global publication for the aviation sector. The award, presented as part of the Aviation 100 Global Leaders Awards, recognizes the platform's second aviation loan asset-backed securitization (ABS), APL 2025-1.

APL 2025-1 was recognized for setting a new benchmark in the aviation ABS market, achieving record A note pricing of +125bps and attracting substantial investor demand in a highly competitive securitization environment. This transaction was substantially oversubscribed, reflecting deep appetite for aviation financing and further validating the product as a proven, institutional asset class.

"APL 2025-1 was a notable transaction in a highly competitive securitization market," said Gregory Feldman, Partner at Davidson Kempner. "We believe the transaction reflects strong investor confidence in both the asset class and Ashland Place's platform. We're pleased to see it celebrated by the Airline Economics team."

In addition, Jennifer Villa, Vice Chair of Ashland Place, received the Trailblazer Award as part of the Aviation Legend Awards. The honor recognizes her decades-long leadership in aviation finance and her founding Ashland Place during the COVID-19 crisis, a period of unprecedented disruption in global aviation markets. Under her leadership, the platform has established itself as a consistent and innovative capital provider across the aviation financing landscape.

"I'm humbled by this recognition and proud to be part of a resilient community that continues to adapt and innovate," said Ms. Villa.

Ms. Villa accepted the awards at a ceremony in Dublin on January 26. Now in its 15th year, the Airline Economics Aviation 100 Awards recognize the foremost companies, individuals and industry transactions in the aviation sector.

