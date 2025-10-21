Ashland Place Completes Its Third and Fourth Financing Facilities for Fortress Investment Group and GOAL Aircraft Leasing

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashland Place Finance LLC ("Ashland Place"), a commercial aviation financing platform, today announced the completion of its third and fourth financing facilities for funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group ("Fortress") and GOAL Aircraft Leasing ("GOAL").

Ashland Place financed Fortress and GOAL's sale/leaseback of two additional brand new Embraer E195-E2s upon delivery from Embraer and on lease to Canadian regional carrier, Porter Airlines. This follows two other financings announced in July, totaling four transactions through this partnership thus far.

"It's been a pleasure to continue collaborating with the Fortress and GOAL teams," said Jennifer Villa, Ashland Place's Executive Director and Group Head. "Building on the success of our previous transactions earlier this year, this announcement highlights the strength of our growing relationship and our shared commitment to supporting high-quality operators and aviation platforms."

"We're pleased to have collaborated with Ashland Place, GOAL and Porter Airlines to help the airline expand its fleet and serve more travelers across Canada and the USA," said Matthew Mortara, Managing Director at Fortress. "The latest transactions further deepen our collaboration."

"Our continued work with Ashland Place has underscored their position as a truly best-in-class aviation lender," said Henrik Jagau, Head of Transaction Management & Strategic Financing at GOAL. "Our enduring partnership demonstrates the value of our cooperative, relationship-based approach and Ashland Place's ability to deliver creative, efficient financing solutions."

Vinson & Elkins served as legal counsel for Ashland Place and Vedder Price represented GOAL on these transactions.

About Ashland Place Finance LLC

Ashland Place Finance LLC is an institutional financing platform offering innovative capital solutions to the global commercial aerospace industry. Ashland Place is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. Additional information can be found at: www.ashlandplace.com .

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Fortress Investment Group

Fortress Investment Group LLC is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages $53 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2025, on behalf of approximately 2,000 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies. AUM refers to assets Fortress manages, including capital that Fortress has the right to call from investors, or investors are otherwise required to contribute, pursuant to their capital commitments to various funds or managed accounts. For more information, please visit www.fortress.com .

About GOAL Aircraft Leasing

GOAL (German Operating Aircraft Leasing), a joint venture between KGAL and Deutsche Lufthansa AG, is Germany's leading aircraft asset manager and ranked among the Top 15 globally by ISHKA. Founded in 1998, GOAL combines decades of industry expertise with over USD 4.5 billion in transactions, providing customized leasing solutions to airlines and risk-managed investment services to institutional investors worldwide. GOAL manages a portfolio of more than 60 modern aircraft valued at around USD 2.8 billion and has a strong track record in structuring complex deals across sale & leasebacks, PDP financing, remarketing, and long-term asset management. Leveraging Lufthansa's operational expertise and KGAL's financial strength, GOAL applies a disciplined investment approach across market cycles. More at www.goal-leasing.com .

