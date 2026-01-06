Ashland Place Announces Elevation of Jennifer Villa to Vice Chair

News provided by

Ashland Place

Jan 06, 2026, 09:00 ET

Jennifer Villa Appointed Vice Chair Effective January 1, 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashland Place Finance LLC ("Ashland Place"), a commercial aviation financing platform, today announced the elevation of Jennifer Villa to Vice Chair, effective January 1, 2026.

In her new position as Vice Chair, Ms. Villa will focus on the strategic direction of Ashland Place, including long-term platform strategy and oversight of key client and investor relationships.

"We are grateful to Jennifer and what she has built at Ashland Place since we started the venture together in 2021," said Gregory Feldman, Partner at Davidson Kempner. "Under Jennifer's leadership, Ashland Place has grown into a premier aviation lender and one of the leaders in the market. She has led all originations since its inception and had commendable success helping to pioneer the aviation loan ABS product, including in our most recent issuance in October 2025 which achieved record-breaking A-note pricing."

"I am very proud of what we have accomplished at Ashland Place, and excited to continue to help lead the platform in advancing our strategic vision," said Ms. Villa. "I look forward to helping to build on such a tremendous foundation." 

About Ashland Place Finance LLC
Ashland Place Finance LLC is an institutional financing platform offering innovative capital solutions to the global commercial aerospace industry. Ashland Place is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. Additional information can be found at: www.ashlandplace.com.

Media Contact
Prosek Partners
[email protected]

SOURCE Ashland Place

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Ashland Place Completes Its Third and Fourth Financing Facilities for Fortress Investment Group and GOAL Aircraft Leasing

Ashland Place Finance LLC ("Ashland Place"), a commercial aviation financing platform, today announced the completion of its third and fourth...

Sarah Conway Joins Ashland Place as a Director

Ashland Place Finance LLC ("Ashland Place"), a commercial aviation financing platform, today announced the appointment of Sarah Conway as Director,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Airlines & Aviation

Airlines & Aviation

Travel

Travel

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics