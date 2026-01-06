Ashland Place Announces Elevation of Jennifer Villa to Vice Chair

Jennifer Villa Appointed Vice Chair Effective January 1, 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashland Place Finance LLC ("Ashland Place"), a commercial aviation financing platform, today announced the elevation of Jennifer Villa to Vice Chair, effective January 1, 2026.

In her new position as Vice Chair, Ms. Villa will focus on the strategic direction of Ashland Place, including long-term platform strategy and oversight of key client and investor relationships.

"We are grateful to Jennifer and what she has built at Ashland Place since we started the venture together in 2021," said Gregory Feldman, Partner at Davidson Kempner. "Under Jennifer's leadership, Ashland Place has grown into a premier aviation lender and one of the leaders in the market. She has led all originations since its inception and had commendable success helping to pioneer the aviation loan ABS product, including in our most recent issuance in October 2025 which achieved record-breaking A-note pricing."

"I am very proud of what we have accomplished at Ashland Place, and excited to continue to help lead the platform in advancing our strategic vision," said Ms. Villa. "I look forward to helping to build on such a tremendous foundation."

About Ashland Place Finance LLC

Ashland Place Finance LLC is an institutional financing platform offering innovative capital solutions to the global commercial aerospace industry. Ashland Place is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. Additional information can be found at: www.ashlandplace.com.

