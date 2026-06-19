Ashley Graham and Breescape Launch Cooling Bedding Collection, Setting the Standard for What a Good Night's Sleep Feels Like

The supermodel and bedding brand created the new collection to meet the sleep needs of modern women

NEW YORK, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermodel, entrepreneur, and advocate Ashley Graham has teamed up with Breescape®, a bedding brand focused on cooling comfort for hot sleepers, to launch a new collection of cooling bedding. The collection was designed for women with busy lives who often miss out on quality sleep and rest.

The partnership reflects Graham's personal values and highlights how important good sleep is for overall well-being. It also shows that new sleep solutions can make a real difference, especially for people who struggle with getting too warm at night.

The Ashley Graham x Breescape collection was designed for women with busy lives who often miss out on quality sleep and rest.

Nighttime overheating is a common problem that disrupts sleep for millions of women, including new mothers, women going through perimenopause, and busy professionals who tend to feel hot at night. Overheating can then cause more awake periods throughout the night, resulting in less-than-restful sleep.

"When I think about the women in my life — the ones who are up before sunrise, caring for their kids, running their businesses, showing up for everyone around them — the least they deserve is to finally sleep through the night," said Graham. "That's why I partnered with Breescape. This isn't just bedding. It's rest. And rest is how we keep going."

The Ashley Graham x Breescape collection includes the Cooling Comforter 2.0, Cooling Sheet Set, and Cooling Pillowcases, all available in a new design, Ashley Stripe. Thoughtfully designed, the striped pattern helps to create an effortlessly tranquil environment, all with the ultimate goal of better rest.

The products use Breescape's patented BlendTek™ fabric, which is designed to help with the main problems of sleeping hot. The fabric lets air flow, pulls moisture away, and keeps a cool feeling all night. In independent tests, 91% of people said Breescape's materials felt cooler than other leading cooling products, and 93% found the comforter more breathable all night.

The result: uninterrupted, restorative sleep — whether you're a parent, a professional, or simply someone trying to keep up with life's demands.

To find more Breescape products, visit: https://breescape.com/.

About Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham is a supermodel, entrepreneur and advocate who has redefined beauty standards and championed inclusivity on and off the runway. From her groundbreaking Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover to appearances on Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and Elle, Ashley has inspired millions worldwide with her confidence and authenticity. She is also the author of the New York Times bestseller A New Model, and continues to use her global platform to push for greater representation and body positivity – making her an ideal partner for Breescape in promoting real sleep solutions.

About Breescape

Breescape® is a sleep science-led brand engineered for hot sleepers, offering the ultimate solution for a refreshing, sweat-free sleep experience, even during the hottest months of the year. Our patented fabric technology, BlendTek™, blends multiple fibers in the golden ratio to deliver real, long-lasting coolness with an instant cool-to-the-touch sensation, enhanced breathability, and efficient moisture-wicking for sleepers experiencing hot flashes, ensuring all-night comfort.

For more information, visit www.breescape.com or shop at Amazon.com/breescape. Connect with Breescape on social media @Breescapehome.

Contact: Ashley Wroblewski

Interdependence Public Relations

608-415-2361

[email protected]

SOURCE Breescape™