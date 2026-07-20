Hot Sleepers Can Now Find a Cool Solution in the Bedding Aisle: Breescape Essentials Arrives at Walmart

The science-led bedding brand will have a selection available at Walmart stores nationwide

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With more people looking for ways to stay cool at night, Breescape®, the bedding brand dedicated to helping sleepers achieve uninterrupted, restorative sleep through science-backed design, has launched its Breescape Essentials product line at Walmart. This is a big step for Breescape, making its award-winning cooling bedding available to shoppers at a major retailer near them.

Breescape Essentials is now available in Walmart stores across the country and online.

Breescape has gained a loyal online following in recent years and has received awards like the TODAY Sleep Awards and the Good Housekeeping Seal. With the offline exclusive Breescape Essentials line, the brand is now offering its products in stores for the first time. Since many people want to feel bedding before buying, this move lets shoppers check out the softness, weight, and texture in person.

Launching nationwide in Walmart serves as a key strategic milestone for Breescape. The brand is moving from being an online-only, niche cooling bedding company to a mainstream provider of sleep solutions for people in the U.S. who sleep hot. By joining Walmart's select stores nationwide and reaching more households, Breescape can overcome the limits of selling only online. Combining online sales with Walmart's trusted retail presence also strengthens Breescape's reputation in the fast-growing cooling sleep market, helping the brand earn more recognition and trust from American consumers.

"Hot sleepers don't just want to read about cooling comfort; they want to feel it before they buy it," said Helen Wu, founder of Breescape. "Bringing Breescape Essentials to Walmart shelves means that shoppers can now walk in, touch the fabric, and immediately understand why so many people trust us with their sleep."

Breescape Essentials is now available in 209 Walmart stores across 48 states, with key markets in Texas, Florida, California, Michigan, and New York. The collection includes the B-Cool Contour Memory Foam Pillow, B-Cool Bed Sheets Set, B-Cool Cooling Throw Blanket, and B-Cool Cooling Comforter.

Breescape Essentials uses science-backed designed to feel cool right away, breathe well, and keep you dry all night for the ultimate in restorative sleep and recovery. Every product is OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 Certified, meaning they are free of harmful substances and safe for sensitive skin. The collection is hypoallergenic, eco-friendly, and has been tested for cooling by SGS, a well-known product certification company.

Breescape Essentials is now available in Walmart stores across the country and online. To see the full selection, visit Walmart.com.

About Breescape Essentials

Breescape Essentials extends the belief of—helping hot sleepers to stay asleep night after night with nothing pulling awake and nothing to start over—into must-have basics, essential pieces for everyday use, designed to support cool, uninterrupted, restorative sleep.

For more information, visit Walmart.com. Connect with Breescape on social media @Breescapehome.

About Breescape

Breescape® is a sleep science-led brand engineered for hot sleepers, offering the ultimate solution for a refreshing, sweat-free sleep experience, even during the hottest months of the year. Our patented fabric technology, BlendTek™, blends multiple fibers in the golden ratio to deliver real, long-lasting coolness with an instant cool-to-the-touch sensation, enhanced breathability, and efficient moisture-wicking for sleepers experiencing hot flashes, ensuring all-night comfort.

For more information, visit www.breescape.com or shop at Amazon.com/breescape.

Contact: Ashley Wroblewski

Interdependence

608-415-2361

[email protected]

SOURCE Breescape™