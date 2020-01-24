Asia-Pacific Heat-not-Burn (HnB) Tobacco Products Market Report, 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Product Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Product Type, by Demography, by Sales Channels, by Countries, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Reduced risks associated with Heat-not-Burn Tobacco products shifted the consumers towards such products from conventional cigarettes. The product has gained social acceptance in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region and focuses on providing less carcinogenic substances and less of tar. Furthermore, these offer a similar experience as conventional cigarettes which drive regular smokers towards Heat-not-Burn Tobacco products.



According to this research, the Asia Pacific (APAC) heat-not-burn (HnB) tobacco product market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during 2019-2025.

Globally, the Asia Pacific region holds the largest revenue share in the HnB market. The presence of the largest smoking population in the region acts as a catalyst in propelling the demand for such products in Asian countries. Japan has the largest revenue share in the Asia Pacific region owing to the introduction of such products in the market since the introduction of these products whereas the growth rate of the heat-not-burn tobacco product market in South Korea is highest as compared to other countries in the region.



By age group, the bracket of 18-39 years has acquired the market of such products owing to the higher social acceptance. Offline mode has captured the highest share in the heat-not-burn tobacco product market due to the physical availability of the product and no age restrictions on buying the product offline as compared to the online mode.



Some of the major companies in the Asia Pacific heat-not-burn tobacco product market include - Philip Morris International, British American Tobacco, and Japan Tobacco International.



This report thoroughly covers the market by product type, by demography, by sales channel, and by countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going Asia Pacific heat-not-burn tobacco product market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Highlights of the Report

Historical data of APAC Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018

APAC Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Size and APAC Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Forecast, Until 2025

Asia Pacific Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Share, By Countries

Historical data of the Asia Pacific Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues and Volume for the period 2015-2018

Forecast of the Asia Pacific Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues and Volume until 2025

Asia Pacific Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Product Type

Asia Pacific Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue Share, By Demography

Asia Pacific Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue Share, By Sales Channel

Asia Pacific Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Countries

Historical & Forecast data of the South Korea Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues and Volume for the period 2015-2018

Market Size of South Korea Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues, by Demography, for the Year until 2025

Historical & Forecast data of the Japan Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues and Volume for the period 2015-2018

Market Size of Japan Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues, by Demography, for the Year until 2025

Historical & Forecast data of the Malaysia Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues and Volume for the period 2015-2018

Market Size of Malaysia Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues, by Demography, for the Year until 2025

Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Drivers

Restraints

Market Trends and Developments

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Landscape

Market Share, By Players

Company Profiles

Strategic Recommendations

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of the Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions



3. Asia Pacific Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Overview

3.1. Asia Pacific Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

3.2. Asia Pacific Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue Share, By Country, 2018 & 2025F

3.3. Asia Pacific Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Industry Life Cycle

3.4. Asia Pacific Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market- Porter's Five Forces, 2018



4. Asia Pacific Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints



5. Japan Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Overview

5.1. Country Indicators

5.2. Japan Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

5.3. Japan Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Product Types, 2018 & 2025F

5.4. Japan Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue Share, By Gender, 2018

5.5. Japan Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue Share, By Age Group, 2018

5.6. Japan Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue Share, By Sales Channel, 2018



6. South Korea Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Overview

6.1. Country Indicators

6.2. South Korea Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2025F

6.3. South Korea Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Product Types, 2018 & 2025F

6.4. South Korea Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue Share, By Gender, 2018

6.5. South Korea Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue Share, By Age Group, 2018

6.6. South Korea Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue Share, By Sales Channel, 2018



7. Malaysia Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Overview

7.1. Country Indicators

7.2. Malaysia Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2025F

7.3. Malaysia Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues & Volume Share, By Product Types, 2018 & 2025F

7.4. Malaysia Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue Share, By Gender, 2018

7.5. Malaysia Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue Share, By Age Group, 2018

7.6. Malaysia Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue Share, By Sales Channel, 2018



8. Rest of Asia Pacific Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Overview

8.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F



9. Asia Pacific Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Regulations



10. Asia Pacific Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Opportunity Assessment

10.1 Asia Pacific Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Opportunity Assessment, By Countries, 2025F



11. Asia Pacific Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Competitive Landscape

11.1 Asia Pacific Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018



12. Company Profiles

12.1. Japan Tobacco International

12.2. Philip Morris International Inc.

12.3. British American Tobacco

12.4. KT&G Corporation



13. Strategic Recommendations



