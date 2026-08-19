Ask Hercules Launches AI Visibility Platform to Help Businesses and Thought Leaders Become the Answer AI Gives

New software helps B2B companies, experts and creators audit, improve and track how they appear across ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Perplexity

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Muse Platforms today announced the launch of the new AskHercules.app, an AI visibility platform designed to help B2B small and midsize businesses, founders, thought leaders and content creators understand how artificial intelligence platforms perceive and recommend them.

Ask Hercules, the AI visibility platform from Muse Platforms, helps B2B businesses, thought leaders and creators audit, improve and track how they appear across ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Perplexity-so they can become more discoverable, credible and competitive in the age of AI search. The Ask Hercules Remediation UI turns AI-visibility audits into prioritized, actionable website fixes. Users can review answerability, visibility, trust readiness, crawl health and content cohesion, then address specific issues designed to strengthen their sites for Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO).

Customers increasingly ask AI assistants direct questions about which businesses, experts and solutions they should trust. Instead of returning a page of links, these systems often produce a single synthesized answer containing only a limited number of names and sources. Ask Hercules helps organizations determine whether they are included in those answers—and what may be holding them back.

"When it comes to the web, showing up is half the battle. The other half is being understood, trusted and recommended when someone is looking for exactly what you offer," said Colleen Nagle, founder of Muse Platforms and architect of Ask Hercules. "Ask Hercules gives smaller businesses, experts and creators a practical place to begin. It shows them where they stand, where competitors are gaining ground and what they can do next to strengthen their visibility."

Ask Hercules is built around three actions: Audit, Fix and Track.

The platform audits how a business or individual appears across ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Perplexity. It identifies mentions, citations, competitive gaps and the buyer questions that matter most. It then provides prioritized recommendations to improve website readability, entity recognition, content relevance and citation authority.

Users can apply improvements through tools for structured data, AI-ready content, question research and publishing. They can then track changes over time instead of relying on assumptions or traditional search rankings alone.

The platform is powered by Muse Platforms' Crawl Readiness Index™ and KSM™ framework, which evaluate whether AI systems can extract information about an organization, recognize it as a distinct entity and find credible evidence supporting its authority.

Ask Hercules is intended for founder-led B2B companies, professional-service firms, consultants, independent experts, thought leaders and creators whose growth depends on being discovered and trusted online. Agency capabilities are also available for marketing and web teams managing visibility across multiple clients.

"Credibility beats virality in AI discovery," Nagle said. "The goal is not to manufacture authority. It is to make genuine expertise easier for AI systems—and the people using them—to find, understand and trust."

Ask Hercules is now offering an instant seven-day free trial with no credit card required.

Visit AskHercules.app to see how your business or personal brand appears in AI search and begin building a stronger path toward discovery, trust and recommendation.

About Muse Platforms

Muse Platforms is a New York-based technology, media and innovation company developing digital platforms that help businesses and creators expand their visibility, tell their stories and reach audiences across emerging channels. Ask Hercules is powered by Muse Platforms.

Media Contact

Colleen Nagle

646-554-0111

[email protected]

SOURCE Muse Platforms