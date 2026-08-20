AskGamblers Complaint Service Recovers Nearly $3.4 Million for Players in Q2 2026

AskGamblers Complaint Service (AGCCS) delivered its strongest quarterly performance to date in Q2 2026, helping players recover nearly $3.4 million while reaching record levels of complaints, users, resolutions, and affected operators.

BELGRADE, Serbia, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AskGamblers Complaint Service (AGCCS) recorded a record-breaking Q2 2026, helping players recover approximately $3.4 million across casino, betting, and affiliate complaints.

Covering the period between 1 April and 30 June 2026, the latest AGCCS report shows strong growth across almost every key performance metric. During the quarter, the service processed 1,563 cases and successfully resolved 1,068 complaints, benefiting 3,649 users and involving 1,160 casinos, sportsbooks, and affiliates.

The biggest contribution came from the international casino segment, which accounted for approximately $3.25 million of the total recovered amount. The figure represents a significant increase from around $2.28 million recovered in Q2 2025 and $2.03 million in Q1 2026.

Real Cases, Real Player Impact

One Q2 case shows just how high the stakes can be when players turn to AGCCS for help.

A player filed a complaint against 1xBet Sportsbook over account verification issues and a disputed balance of $2,540,999. The player said their withdrawal had been blocked following a winning bet and that, despite providing multiple documents requested during the verification process, they were unable to access their funds for months.

After extensive mediation between the player, AskGamblers, and the sportsbook, the case was ultimately resolved and closed. The player later confirmed that they had successfully accessed their account and withdrawn all of their funds, bringing a six-month dispute to an end.

Reflecting on the resolution, the player thanked AskGamblers for its mediation, saying: "Thank you to AskGamblers for the mediation. It's a shame 1xBet had to waste so much of my time and yours."

The value of the service was echoed in feedback from another player during the quarter, who praised the AskGamblers Complaint Team for helping facilitate communication with a casino and ensuring their concern received proper attention.

"As a player, it is reassuring to know that there is an independent and trustworthy platform dedicated to protecting player interests and promoting fair resolutions between casinos and their customers," the player said, adding that the team's "professionalism, transparency, and commitment" throughout the process were particularly appreciated.

Commenting on the quarter, Dijana Radunović, General Manager at AskGamblers, said: "Q2 was an exceptional quarter for AGCCS, but what stands out to me is not just the $3.4 million recovered. We also saw more players turn to us, more complaints being handled, and more cases successfully resolved. Behind every number is a player who came to us looking for help with a problem they couldn't resolve on their own. Our focus remains the same - helping players get answers, resolving disputes where possible, and encouraging greater accountability across the industry."

With recovered funds and user numbers reaching their highest levels across the three comparison periods, Q2 2026 marks a particularly strong quarter for AGCCS. The results underline the continued demand for player support and the importance of accessible complaint resolution within the iGaming industry.

About AskGamblers

AskGamblers.com strives to provide current, objective, and accurate information and guide its users towards a safe gaming experience. Through our trusted Complaint Service, AskGamblers has helped players recover a total of $90,105,823 since the launch of AGCCS, holding casinos, sportsbooks, and affiliates accountable when issues arise. The way we deliver our services - from online casino, sportsbook, slot, and bonus reviews to player advocacy - is best described by our motto: "Get the truth. Then play."

For more information about AskGamblers, please contact [email protected].

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