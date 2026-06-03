Aspen Snowmass Summer 2026 to Bring New Events and Experiences, Expanded Bike Park Capacity, and New Family Offerings

ASPEN, Colo., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer at Aspen Snowmass is back and this year, it's offering more to explore than ever. From the splendor of scenic gondola rides up Aspen Mountain and Snowmass, to the energy of live music and events across the valley, the summer season running from May through early October is stacked with boundless opportunities to explore and enjoy Aspen Snowmass. New offerings this summer include dining experiences, expanded bike park capacity, fresh family offerings, and a full calendar of events.

Snowmass Bike Park & E-Bike Access

The new Elk Camp Chair, which opened during the most recent ski season, will double bike haul capacity at the Snowmass Bike Park, giving riders even easier access to the park's world-class terrain, ranging from beginner-friendly singletrack to expert downhill. For guests planning multiple days on the trails, a new 3-Day Bike Rental Package is available at $300 — approximately $100 per day, more than 30 percent off the daily rate — valid on consecutive or non-consecutive days through Four Mountain Sports.

For those seeking unlimited access all season long, Snowmass Bike Park season passes are $205 for adults, $164 for children ages 7-12, and free for children ages 6 and under all summer long. Aspen Snowmass, Ikon, and Mountain Collective passholders can receive 50 percent off a Snowmass Bike Park season pass, bringing adult passes to $102 and children's passes to $82. Aspen Snowmass and Ikon passholders who prefer a single day on the mountain can redeem a complimentary one-day Snowmass Bike Park ticket.

New this summer, Aspen Snowmass is piloting e-bike access on select trails including Fanny Hill, Discovery, Village Bound, Luge, Thornton and Dawdler at Snowmass, from June 21- Sept. 7. The pilot covers approximately 8 miles of designated trails, including sections of Discovery, Village Bound, Luge, Fanny Hill, and portions of Thornton and Dawdler Roads. Aspen Collection's Snowmass location will offer e-bike rentals for use on the designated trails.

On-Mountain Brunches

Aspen Snowmass is elevating summer on-mountain dining with two new Brunch experiences. On Aspen Mountain, Brunch will be served at the Sundeck, accessible via the Silver Queen Gondola or by hike, on select Saturdays beginning July 4 through September. On Snowmass, Elk Camp will host Brunch on select Sundays beginning July 5 through September.

The Cabin will also continue its second summer of regular brunch service, with an all-American buffet in a stunning mountain setting. Guests can hike, bike or ebike to the restaurant; no shuttle will be available this summer. More details and pricing for all brunch experiences are forthcoming.

Elk Camp: Family Fair Saturdays, Lost Forest & Sightseeing Packages

Families will have even more options to enjoy Snowmass this summer. Elk Camp's new Family Fair Saturdays bring a new weekly activation every Saturday, June 20–Sept. 26, from 11 a.m.–3 p.m., with face painting, carnival games, live music, and festival treats like kettle corn, cotton candy, and ice cream.

Two new family packages make it easier to say 'yes' to a mountain day. The Lost Forest Family Package will be offered for up to two adults and four kids (ages 12 & under, covering all Lost Forest base activities — the Breathtaker Alpine Coaster, Rugged Ascent Climbing Wall, Elk Camp Gondola access, disc golf, fishing, and hiking — with no reservations required and same-day purchase available ($249). The Sightseeing Family Package offers one ride on either the Silver Queen Gondola or Elk Camp Gondola for up to two adults and four kids (ages 7-12) at $149. Individual sightseeing tickets start at $40 for adults and $30 for children (ages 7-12); a seasonal pass is $189. Children six and under have free access to the Snowmass Bike Park and sightseeing. In addition, 2025/26 and 2026/27 Premier passholders receive unlimited sightseeing access as part of their Pass benefits.

Mountain Improvement Projects: Nell Bell Lift, Ullrhof Restaurant

Aspen Snowmass continues to invest in infrastructure that defines its world-class mountain experience, with several capital projects underway this summer that will debut in time for the 2026-27 winter season.

The marquee mountain improvement project this summer is the construction of the all-new Nell Bell lift on Aspen Mountain, which will replace the historic Bell Mountain (1957) and Little Nell (1986) lifts with a single high-speed detachable quad. The new lift will run from Gondola Plaza to the top of Bell Mountain, featuring 135 chairs and a 2,656-foot vertical rise and providing unprecedented access onto Aspen Mountain from the base. The vintage chairs will be auctioned off, with proceeds going to various community charities—further details to come.

At Snowmass, a $42 million investment is underway for the total rebuild and transformation of Ullrhof, the iconic mid-mountain restaurant that is set to open this coming winter. Upon completion of the renovation, Ullrhof will be the resort's first all-electric restaurant, an important milestone in Aspen One's continued commitment to sustainability.

Other mountain projects include ongoing snowmaking improvements and forest health work across all four mountains. Notably, Aspen Snowmass is a key partner in the Shadow Mountain Wildfire Mitigation Project, a collaborative effort to create more wildfire-resilient conditions on Shadow Mountain in Aspen through strategic forest glading and removing overgrown vegetation. Project partners include the City of Aspen, Pitkin Couty, Aspen Fire, the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, Aspen Valley Land Trust, and the Wildfire Collaborative.

The Smuggler Social, June 20

Held during the Food & Wine Classic, The Smuggler Social will be at the historic Smuggler Mine overlooking downtown Aspen on Saturday, June 20. This one-night event will feature sweeping sunset views, premium curated cocktails, an elevated meat and seafood experience, live music, and guided mine tours – all designed to capture the spirit of Aspen in an iconic mountain setting. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Aspen One Environment Foundation, bringing together community, hospitality, and Aspen heritage in support of environmental stewardship. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Daybreaker at the Top of Aspen Mountain, July 3

Aspen Mountain will host its first-ever Daybreaker event at the summit on Friday, July 3. It will be the highest elevation event for the global wellness and dance movement. Daybreaker, which has hosted more than 100 substance-free sunrise events worldwide since 2013, brings its signature blend of morning movement, live music, and community to summer event programming at Aspen. Guests can expect stunning mountain views, yoga, an immersive movement experience, and guided breathwork, followed by a full dance experience at 11,212 feet, led by internationally acclaimed DJ Alex Cruz, with the Silver Queen Gondola providing access.

Up in the Sky Festival, Aug. 7-8

Aspen's newest major summer music event returns for its second year, bringing two days of live performances to the base of Buttermilk. This year's Up in the Sky lineup features global headliners John Summit and Dom Dolla alongside Empire of the Sun, Parcels, Polo & Pan, Passion Pit, Good Neighbours and more. Set against one of Colorado's most iconic mountain venues at Buttermilk, Up in the Sky blends world-class sound with high-altitude energy and Aspen's signature summer atmosphere — from sun-soaked afternoons to golden-hour sets.

Aspen Mountaintop Yoga, Weekdays

Aspen Mountain Yoga returns Mondays–Fridays from June 22-Sept. 4. This mountaintop yoga series is a partnership with Shakti Yoga, Aspen Snowmass, and new this year, Aspen Collection. The Aspen Collection addition offers new benefits to participation, including free matcha or coffee before heading up the Silver Queen Gondola, and 15 percent off at the Aspen Collection store in Gondola Plaza on the day of their yoga class. Attendees can show their yoga registration at the Aspen Collection store to redeem.

Returning Summer Events & Programming

Much of Aspen Snowmass' s recurring summer favorites return in 2026, including music programming like Bluegrass Sundays at The Sundeck (Sundays, June 21-Aug. 9, 12 p.m.-3 p.m.), Music on the Mountain Saturdays on Aspen Mountain, featuring students from the Aspen Music Festival and School (Saturdays, July 4–Aug. 8, beginning at 1 p.m.).

Sunset Tuesdays at Elk Camp will return with extended evening hours, live music, and dinner service (Tuesdays, June 30-Aug. 4). In conjunction with Sunset Tuesdays, the Snowmass Bike Park Race Series is back for another summer of downhill bike racing.

Aspen Snowmass' signature sporting events include the Audi Power of Four Trail Run (July 18), Audi Snowmass 50 Mountain Bike Race (July 25).

Camp Aspen Snowmass

The Camp Aspen Snowmass season runs May 26-Aug. 28, with peak season programming offered June 29–Aug. 14. New this year, Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club and School Pass families receive heavily discounted rates off standard daily and multi-day camp rates, making it more accessible for local families to participate throughout the summer. Camp Aspen Snowmass connects directly into downhill clinics and the Trail Academy for riders ages 8-12 looking to build skills on the Snowmass Bike Park trail network.

Other Events across Aspen and Snowmass

Beyond the mountains, the summer in Aspen features world-class events, including the Aspen Ideas Festival with globally renowned thinkers and panels, Saturday Market with local produce and artisan, and an Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration. Labor Day weekend will feature Jazz Aspen Snowmass as it returns to Snowmass Town Park with headliners Benson Boone, Tim McGraw, and The Red Clay Strays.

Snowmass Village offers a packed summer calendar of its own. The inaugural Snowmass Mountainside Music Festival — a free three-day event on the Fanny Hill stage — kicks off the season June 11-13. On Friday night following the festival, a drone show will commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence and the 150th anniversary of Colorado statehood.

The 34th annual Snowmass Free Concert Series returns with free Thursday night performances June 18-Aug. 27, offering the perfect way to wrap up a day exploring the Snowmass Bike Park or on-mountain experiences.

Lodging for Your Aspen Snowmass Adventure: Visit Limelight Hotels and The Little Nell

Limelight Hotels, with properties in the heart of Aspen and Snowmass Village, is the perfect gateway for adventure. The Audi Adventure gives guests unparalleled access to Aspen Snowmass. Limelight Live brings guests and locals live music in the Lounge from 6–9 p.m. a few nights a week, with accompanying happy hour specials. BabyBjörn Naprés Hike offers guests the opportunity to travel light with their little ones with access to reserve a curated BabyBjörn kit. Join us this summer as the perfect home base to your Aspen Snowmass exploration.

The Little Nell, Aspen's only Five-Star, Five-Diamond ski-in/ski-out hotel, is nestled at the base of Aspen Mountain and offers the ideal combination of luxury and mountain access for your summer visit to Aspen. The Little Nell just announced its summer 2026 programming and events, inviting guests and locals to experience Aspen through a thoughtfully curated calendar of wine and culinary events, outdoor adventures available exclusively to Little Nell guests, wellbeing-focused activations and seasonal gatherings.

Winter 2026/27 Season Passes Now on Sale

For those with winter already on the mind, Aspen Snowmass Winter 2026/27 season passes are now on sale. Aspen Snowmass recently launched its new pass lineup, which includes the Flex and Weekday passes designed to provide maximum flexibility and value for guests to experience the destination's four mountains – Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk, and Snowmass. Purchase a pass now for the lowest prices, and discounts on summer sightseeing passes.

Aspen Snowmass Summer 2026

Operating Dates

Aspen Mountain: Silver Queen Gondola Snowmass: Elk Camp Gondola & Chairlifts Weekends Only: May 23–25, 30–31, June 6–7, 13–14 Daily: June 21–Sept. 7 Daily: June 20–Sept. 6 Weekends Only: Sept. 11–13, 18–20, 25–27, Oct. 2 – 4 Weekends Only: Sept. 4–6, 11–13, 18–20, 25–27, and Oct. 2–4 Gondola: 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Foot passengers last ride up 4:45 p.m., bikers 5 p.m. Last ride down 5 p.m. Hours: 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Last ride down 4:30 p.m. Elk Camp Chairlift: 10:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Foot passengers last ride up 3:45 p.m., bikers 4 p.m. Last ride down 4 p.m. Meadows Chairlift: 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

ABOUT ASPEN SKIING COMPANY

With roots dating back to 1946, Aspen Skiing Company, a division of Aspen One, owns and operates four mountains—Aspen Mountain, Snowmass, Aspen Highlands, and Buttermilk. Aspen Skiing Company takes pride in the coexistence of resort, community, and the environment, which exemplifies its values of living fully, honoring people and place, taking the long view, and pursuing excellence in everything it does. Aspen Skiing Company is where guests from around the world come to renew the mind, body, and spirit through unforgettable experiences at the confluence of nature, culture, and recreation.

Aspen Skiing Company also owns and operates the award-winning Aspen Snowmass Ski & Snowboard School, Four Mountain Sports rental and retail shops, and a collection of sustainably sourced on-mountain food and beverage outlets. Aspen Snowmass encompasses 5,680 acres of skiable terrain across four mountains, more than 40 ski lifts, and more than 410 trails. For more information, visit www.aspensnowmass.com or follow @aspensnowmass on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT ASPEN ONE

Aspen One renews the mind, body, and spirit with a portfolio that redefines luxury, adventure, and leisure. With world-class and innovative brands and businesses, including Aspen Skiing Company, Aspen Hospitality, and Aspen Ventures, Aspen One propels the expansion of the Aspen ethos globally.

Whether it's Aspen Skiing Company providing unforgettable experiences at the confluence of nature, culture, and recreation across its four legendary mountains—Aspen Mountain, Snowmass, Aspen Highlands, and Buttermilk; or Aspen Hospitality elevating guest experiences in unforgettable ways by developing, owning, and operating a growing set of luxury and upper-scale hotels, private clubs, and branded residential properties in prime locations under The Nell and Limelight brands; Aspen One is deeply committed to providing unparalleled service, creative programming, community engagement, and unique opportunities for exploration. The company's commitment to innovation is central to its evolution, including Aspen Ventures' amplification of the Aspen brand globally through new business lines that embody its values and heritage such as Aspen Collection.

For more than 75 years, the Aspen brand and community has pointed its compass toward new paths, people, and possibilities—and today, as Aspen One, the future is limitless. The company is a leader in sustainability and advocacy, with a legacy of modeling leading-edge solutions and changing policy locally and globally. As a collection of brands driven by tightly held core values, Aspen One aims to inspire a better world. For more information, visit www.aspen.com.

SOURCE Aspen Skiing Company