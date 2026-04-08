Aspen Snowmass Announces Winter 2026/27 Season Pass Lineup

New Flex Pass introduces flexible, multi-day access alongside mainstay products include the Premier Pass

ASPEN, Colo., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Snowmass, the mountain experience brand of the Aspen One portfolio, has officially launched its winter 2026/27 Season Pass lineup, which goes on sale today at AspenSnowmass.com.

"Aspen Snowmass has always been focused on delivering the best mountain experiences in the world," said Geoff Buchheister, CEO of Aspen Skiing Company. "We're evolving our Pass lineup to provide more ways to experience Aspen Snowmass. By offering a range of options—from the comprehensive Premier Pass to the more flexible Flex Pass—we're creating greater choice and value for guests, while opening the door for people who have always wanted to ski Aspen Snowmass to find a pass that works for them."

New this year are Pass options designed to provide additional flexibility and value for guests to experience the destination's four mountains – Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk, and Snowmass.

Guests can choose from:

The Flex Pass joins the product portfolio for the first time, providing more options for guests who want to ski or ride four-to-seven days next season. Flex Pass days do not need to be used consecutively and can be used at any time throughout the season, with no blackout dates. This Pass provides a significantly lower per-day cost than lift tickets in exchange for advanced purchases. The Flex Pass is the perfect option for guests who plan to ski a limited number of days at Aspen Snowmass or who may hold other multi-mountain passes. The Flex Pass starts at $679; prices will increase as purchase deadlines are reached throughout the summer and fall. Flex Passes will be available in limited quantities while supplies last. This product replaces the Valley Pass, providing more flexibility than ever before for this type of access. Current Valley Pass holders will receive 20% off a Flex Pass for the upcoming winter.





joins the product portfolio for the first time, providing more options for guests who want to ski or ride four-to-seven days next season. Flex Pass days do not need to be used consecutively and can be used at any time throughout the season, with no blackout dates. This Pass provides a significantly lower per-day cost than lift tickets in exchange for advanced purchases. The Flex Pass is the perfect option for guests who plan to ski a limited number of days at Aspen Snowmass or who may hold other multi-mountain passes. The Flex Pass starts at $679; prices will increase as purchase deadlines are reached throughout the summer and fall. Flex Passes will be available in limited quantities while supplies last. This product replaces the Valley Pass, providing more flexibility than ever before for this type of access. Current Valley Pass holders will receive 20% off a Flex Pass for the upcoming winter. Also new for the 2026/27 winter season is the Weekday Pass . This new product provides unlimited mountain access Monday through Friday, with no blackout dates. Importantly, Weekday Pass holders have weekend access from opening day until Dec. 13, 2026, and again from April 5, 2027, until resort closing. The Weekday Pass price begins at $2,099 and is subject to price increases through the summer and fall as purchase deadlines are reached.





. This new product provides unlimited mountain access Monday through Friday, with no blackout dates. Importantly, Weekday Pass holders have weekend access from opening day until Dec. 13, 2026, and again from April 5, 2027, until resort closing. The Weekday Pass price begins at $2,099 and is subject to price increases through the summer and fall as purchase deadlines are reached. The Alpine 2-Day Pass remains in the Pass product mix, giving Pass holders two days of skiing, Monday through Sunday, each week throughout the season. The Alpine 2-Day Pass price begins at $2,099 and will see increases through the summer and fall as purchase deadlines are reached.





remains in the Pass product mix, giving Pass holders two days of skiing, Monday through Sunday, each week throughout the season. The Alpine 2-Day Pass price begins at $2,099 and will see increases through the summer and fall as purchase deadlines are reached. The Premier Pass is Aspen Snowmass' flagship Pass product, providing unlimited skiing and riding across all four mountains with no blackout dates , along with new and expanded passholder benefits, including eight friends and family 50% off daily lift ticket discounts, one Demo Day to try ski and snowboard equipment and two complimentary Gold Tunes at Four Mountain Sports, two 50% off Aspen Snowmass Ski & Snowboard School group lessons, two 50% off Aspen Snowmass Ski & Snowboard School private lessons, 20% off purchases at Aspen Collection and Aspen Snowmass logo wear, 20% off dining at fast-casual Aspen Snowmass restaurants (excluding alcohol),expanded rental and summer sightseeing benefits, and 20% off parking passes at Aspen Highlands parking garage at Two Creeks parking lot at Snowmass. The Premier Pass starts at $3,099, with prices increasing through the summer and fall at various points. Aspen Snowmass will also offer a limited-time Passholder Appreciation renewal incentive, providing a $100 credit toward a new Premier Adult, Senior, and Silver Pass holders who renew before April 30, 2026.



Additionally, select Premier Pass benefits – including Four Mountain Sports discounts and Aspen Snowmass Ski & Snowboard School offerings – will have fewer blackout dates for the 2026/27 season.





is Aspen Snowmass' flagship Pass product, providing with , along with new and expanded passholder benefits, including eight friends and family 50% off daily lift ticket discounts, one Demo Day to try ski and snowboard equipment and two complimentary Gold Tunes at Four Mountain Sports, two 50% off Aspen Snowmass Ski & Snowboard School group lessons, two 50% off Aspen Snowmass Ski & Snowboard School private lessons, 20% off purchases at Aspen Collection and Aspen Snowmass logo wear, 20% off dining at fast-casual Aspen Snowmass restaurants (excluding alcohol),expanded rental and summer sightseeing benefits, and 20% off parking passes at Aspen Highlands parking garage at Two Creeks parking lot at Snowmass. The Premier Pass starts at $3,099, with prices increasing through the summer and fall at various points. Aspen Snowmass will also offer a limited-time Passholder Appreciation renewal incentive, providing a $100 credit toward a new Premier Adult, Senior, and Silver Pass holders who renew before April 30, 2026. Additionally, select Premier Pass benefits – including Four Mountain Sports discounts and Aspen Snowmass Ski & Snowboard School offerings – will have fewer blackout dates for the 2026/27 season. Aspen Snowmass is also expanding its military pass program for the 2026/27 season. Eligible active-duty military members, veterans, and retired service members will receive 50% off any Pass and lift tickets, doubling the discount offered in prior seasons. Aspen One also supports military members and veterans' wellbeing through initiatives such as the Aspen Elevation Institute, which uses the restorative power of mountain environments and outdoor experiences to support healing, resilience, and connection for veterans. Military passes will be available for purchase beginning June 27.

Guests are encouraged to purchase as early as possible, as price increases will take effect on June 27 and will increase through the summer and fall.

Local Community Access

Aspen Snowmass remains committed to supporting the local community through Pass access programs and initiatives. For the 2026/27 season, community discounts are expanding to include a $1,000 Premier Pass and $400 Flex 7-Day Pass available to eligible Roaring Fork Valley teachers.

Discounted pass programs will also continue for grade and high school Roaring Fork Valley students and Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club, and local Chamber member businesses will have access to discounted passes for eligible employees through Aspen Snowmass Chamber pricing.

All local and discounted pass programs will be available for purchase beginning June 27.

The Aspen Snowmass Experience

Trade lift lines for first tracks at Aspen Snowmass. Encompassing more than 5,700 acres of skiable terrain across four unique mountains, Aspen Snowmass offers everything from high-alpine expert terrain to family-friendly learning zones.

Guests visiting Aspen Snowmass enjoy a world class Ski & Snowboard School for all ages and abilities, award-winning on-mountain dining and vibrant après ski experiences. Four Mountain Sports provides seamless rental and retail, and gear transfer between mountains, and Aspen Collection offers a premium rental experience and a signature line of performance and lifestyle apparel for on and off the mountain.

Aspen Snowmass continues to invest in the guest experience with ongoing on-mountain improvements including new lifts, terrain enhancements, and world-class dining and guest amenities – such as the reopening and complete transformation of Ullrhof Restaurant at Snowmass, the resort's first all-electric on-mountain restaurant.

Four mountains. Take your pick.

Refund Policy and Pass Insurance

All passes are non-refundable and non-transferable. Unused days have no cash value. Guests who wish to protect their purchase may elect to purchase pass insurance at checkout.

ABOUT ASPEN SKIING COMPANY

With roots dating back to 1946, Aspen Skiing Company, a division of Aspen One, owns and operates four mountains—Aspen Mountain, Snowmass, Aspen Highlands, and Buttermilk. Aspen Skiing Company takes pride in the coexistence of resort, community, and the environment, which exemplifies its values of living fully, honoring people and place, taking the long view, and pursuing excellence in everything it does. Aspen Skiing Company is where guests from around the world come to renew the mind, body, and spirit through unforgettable experiences at the confluence of nature, culture, and recreation.

Aspen Skiing Company also owns and operates the award-winning Aspen Snowmass Ski & Snowboard School, Four Mountain Sports rental and retail shops, and a collection of sustainably sourced on-mountain food and beverage outlets. Aspen Snowmass encompasses 5,680 acres of skiable terrain across four mountains, more than 40 ski lifts, and more than 410 trails. For more information, visit www.aspensnowmass.com or follow @aspensnowmass on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Aspen Skiing Company